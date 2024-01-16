IDLES Share Video for New Song “Gift Horse”
TANGK Due Out February 16 via Partisan
Jan 15, 2024
Photography by Daniel Topete
IDLES are releasing a new album, TANGK, on February 16 via Partisan. Now they have shared its third single, “Gift Horse,” via a music video. David Helman directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Frontman Joe Talbot had this to say about the single in a press release: “Look at us go! Music and movement for you and yours. Be bold and ride us like the disco donkeys we are.”
Previously IDLES shared the album’s first single, “Dancer,” via a music video. “Dancer” featured guest vocals from LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and Nancy Whang and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Grace,” via a lyric video. “Grace” was also one of our Songs of the Week.
Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, The Smile, Beck) and Kenny Beats (Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Benee) co-produced TANGK with IDLES’ Mark Bowen. TANGK (which is simply pronounced as “tank”) follows CRAWLER, which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.
Talbot had this to say about the new album in a previous press release: “TANGK. I needed love. So I made it. I gave love out to the world and it feels like magic. This is our album of gratitude and power. All love songs. All is love.”
IDLES Tour Dates:
FEBRUARY 2024
Feb 15th - Kingston, UK @ Pryzm (hosted by Banquet Records) JUST ADDED
Feb 16th - London, UK @ Electric Brixton (hosted by Rough Trade) JUST ADDED
Feb 17th - Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory (hosted by Rough Trade) JUST ADDED
Feb 29 - Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena
MARCH 2024
March 1 - Madrid, ES @ Wizinik
March 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club
March 5 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz (SOLD OUT)
March 7 - Paris, FR @ Zenith
March 8 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS (SOLD OUT)
March 9 - Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
March 11 - Prague, CZ @ SaSaZu (SOLD OUT)
March 12 - Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal
March 14 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
March 15 - Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle
March 16 - Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
March 18 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
March 19 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
March 21 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium
March 22 - München, DE @ Zenith
March 23 - Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
MAY 2024
May 03 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
May 04 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)
May 05 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)
May 07 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)
May 10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
May 11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
May 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
May 18 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
May 21 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
May 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
May 23 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
JUNE 2024
Jun 10 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
Jun 11 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
Jun 13 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
JULY 2024
July 12 - Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle
July 13 - Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall
July 20 - Margate, UK @ Margate Summer Series
July 21 - Cornwall, UK @ The Wyldes
SEPTEMBER 2024
Sep 14 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
Sep 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Sep 18 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sept 20 - Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
Sep 21 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (SOLD OUT)
Sep 22 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Sep 24 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
OCTOBER 2024
Oct 01 - Guadalajara, MX @ Guanamor Teatro Estudio
Oct 02 - Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter Complex
Oct 04 - Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre
NOVEMBER 2024
Nov 17 - Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building (SOLD OUT)
Nov 19 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)
Nov 23 - Glasgow, UK @ Hydro
Nov 24 - Newcastle, UK @ City Hall
Nov 25 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (SOLD OUT)
Nov 29 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
DECEMBER 2024
Dec 01 - Brighton, UK @ The Brighton Centre
Dec 03 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
Dec 06 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
Dec 07 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)
