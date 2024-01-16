News

All





IDLES Share Video for New Song “Gift Horse” TANGK Due Out February 16 via Partisan

Photography by Daniel Topete



IDLES are releasing a new album, TANGK, on February 16 via Partisan. Now they have shared its third single, “Gift Horse,” via a music video. David Helman directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Frontman Joe Talbot had this to say about the single in a press release: “Look at us go! Music and movement for you and yours. Be bold and ride us like the disco donkeys we are.”

Previously IDLES shared the album’s first single, “Dancer,” via a music video. “Dancer” featured guest vocals from LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and Nancy Whang and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Grace,” via a lyric video. “Grace” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, The Smile, Beck) and Kenny Beats (Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Benee) co-produced TANGK with IDLES’ Mark Bowen. TANGK (which is simply pronounced as “tank”) follows CRAWLER, which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

Talbot had this to say about the new album in a previous press release: “TANGK. I needed love. So I made it. I gave love out to the world and it feels like magic. This is our album of gratitude and power. All love songs. All is love.”

IDLES Tour Dates:

FEBRUARY 2024



Feb 15th - Kingston, UK @ Pryzm (hosted by Banquet Records) JUST ADDED

Feb 16th - London, UK @ Electric Brixton (hosted by Rough Trade) JUST ADDED

Feb 17th - Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory (hosted by Rough Trade) JUST ADDED

Feb 29 - Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena



MARCH 2024



March 1 - Madrid, ES @ Wizinik

March 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club

March 5 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz (SOLD OUT)

March 7 - Paris, FR @ Zenith

March 8 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS (SOLD OUT)

March 9 - Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

March 11 - Prague, CZ @ SaSaZu (SOLD OUT)

March 12 - Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal

March 14 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

March 15 - Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

March 16 - Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

March 18 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

March 19 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

March 21 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium

March 22 - München, DE @ Zenith

March 23 - Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle



MAY 2024



May 03 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

May 04 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)

May 05 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)

May 07 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)

May 10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

May 11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

May 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

May 18 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

May 21 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

May 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

May 23 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom



JUNE 2024



Jun 10 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

Jun 11 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Jun 13 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore



JULY 2024



July 12 - Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle

July 13 - Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

July 20 - Margate, UK @ Margate Summer Series

July 21 - Cornwall, UK @ The Wyldes



SEPTEMBER 2024



Sep 14 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

Sep 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Sep 18 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sept 20 - Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sep 21 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (SOLD OUT)

Sep 22 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Sep 24 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner



OCTOBER 2024



Oct 01 - Guadalajara, MX @ Guanamor Teatro Estudio

Oct 02 - Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter Complex

Oct 04 - Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre



NOVEMBER 2024



Nov 17 - Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building (SOLD OUT)

Nov 19 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Nov 23 - Glasgow, UK @ Hydro

Nov 24 - Newcastle, UK @ City Hall

Nov 25 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (SOLD OUT)

Nov 29 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace



DECEMBER 2024



Dec 01 - Brighton, UK @ The Brighton Centre

Dec 03 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

Dec 06 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

Dec 07 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.