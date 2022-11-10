 Iggy Pop Announces New Album For January Release | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, November 10th, 2022  
Iggy Pop Announces New Album For January Release

Every Loser Due Out January 6 via Atlantic/Gold Tooth

Nov 10, 2022 By Mark Redfern Photography by Vincent Guignet
Iggy Pop has announced a new album, Every Loser. Every Loser is due out January 6 via Atlantic/Gold Tooth. Check out the album’s tracklist and cover art below.

Andrew Watt produced Every Loser. The album includes “Frenzy,” a new song Iggy Pop shared in October.

“I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” Iggy Pop says in a press statement. “The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you.”

Watt had this to add: “Iggy Pop is a fucking icon. A true original. The guy invented the stage dive..I still can’t believe he let me make a record with him. I am honored. It doesn’t get cooler. This album was created to be played as loud as your stereo will go…turn it up and hold on…”

Raymond Pettibon designed the album’s cover art and he’s previously worked with Sonic Youth and Black Flag, among others.

Iggy Pop’s last album, Free, came out in 2019 via Loma Vista.

Every Loser Tracklist:

1. Frenzy
2. Strung Out Johnny
3. New Atlantis
4. Modern Day Rip Off
5. Morning Show
6. The News For Andy
7. Neo Punk
8. All The Way Down
9. Comments
10. My Animus Interlude
11. The Regency

