Iggy Pop Announces New Album For January Release
Every Loser Due Out January 6 via Atlantic/Gold Tooth
Nov 10, 2022
Photography by Vincent Guignet
Iggy Pop has announced a new album, Every Loser. Every Loser is due out January 6 via Atlantic/Gold Tooth. Check out the album’s tracklist and cover art below.
Andrew Watt produced Every Loser. The album includes “Frenzy,” a new song Iggy Pop shared in October.
“I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” Iggy Pop says in a press statement. “The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you.”
Watt had this to add: “Iggy Pop is a fucking icon. A true original. The guy invented the stage dive..I still can’t believe he let me make a record with him. I am honored. It doesn’t get cooler. This album was created to be played as loud as your stereo will go…turn it up and hold on…”
Raymond Pettibon designed the album’s cover art and he’s previously worked with Sonic Youth and Black Flag, among others.
Iggy Pop’s last album, Free, came out in 2019 via Loma Vista.
Every Loser Tracklist:
1. Frenzy
2. Strung Out Johnny
3. New Atlantis
4. Modern Day Rip Off
5. Morning Show
6. The News For Andy
7. Neo Punk
8. All The Way Down
9. Comments
10. My Animus Interlude
11. The Regency
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: altopalo Share Live Video for “petty i know” (News) — altopalo
- Iggy Pop Announces New Album For January Release (News) — Iggy Pop
- Metronomy Share Panic Shack’s Version of “It’s Good to Be Back” (News) — Metronomy, Panic Shack
- Margo Price Shares New Song “Lydia” (Plus Live Performance Video with a String Quartet) (News) — Margo Price
- Fever Ray Announces New Album, Shares Video For New Song “Carbon Dioxide” (News) — Fever Ray
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.