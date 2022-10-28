 Iggy Pop Shares New Single “Frenzy” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, October 28th, 2022  
Iggy Pop Shares New Single “Frenzy”

Out Now via Atlantic/Gold Tooth

Oct 28, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Danny Clinch
Iggy Pop has shared a new single, “Frenzy.” It was produced by Andrew Watt and is out now via Atlantic/Gold Tooth. Listen below.

Iggy Pop’s most recent album, Free, came out in 2019 via Loma Vista.

