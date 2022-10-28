News

All





Iggy Pop Shares New Single “Frenzy” Out Now via Atlantic/Gold Tooth

Photography by Danny Clinch



Iggy Pop has shared a new single, “Frenzy.” It was produced by Andrew Watt and is out now via Atlantic/Gold Tooth. Listen below.

Iggy Pop’s most recent album, Free, came out in 2019 via Loma Vista.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.