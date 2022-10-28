Iggy Pop Shares New Single “Frenzy”
Out Now via Atlantic/Gold Tooth
Oct 28, 2022
Photography by Danny Clinch
Iggy Pop has shared a new single, “Frenzy.” It was produced by Andrew Watt and is out now via Atlantic/Gold Tooth. Listen below.
Iggy Pop’s most recent album, Free, came out in 2019 via Loma Vista.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Danny Elfman Shares Video For Boy Harsher Remix of “Happy” (News) — Danny Elfman, Boy Harsher
- Soccer Mommy Shares New Version of “Darkness Forever” (News) — Soccer Mommy
- Iggy Pop Shares New Single “Frenzy” (News) — Iggy Pop
- Sub Pop Releases New Climate Change Comp Feat. Frankie Cosmos, Deerhoof, Moby, Oceanator, and More (News) —
- Weyes Blood Shares Spooky Video for “Grapevine” (News) — Weyes Blood
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.