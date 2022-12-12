 Iggy Pop Shares New Song “Strung Out Johnny” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, December 12th, 2022  
Iggy Pop Shares New Song “Strung Out Johnny”

Every Loser Due Out January 6 via Atlantic/Gold Tooth

Dec 12, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Vincent Guignet
Iggy Pop has shared a new song, “Strung Out Johnny.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Every Loser, which will be out on January 6, 2023 via Atlantic/Gold Tooth. Listen below.

In October, Iggy Pop shared the album track “Frenzy.”

Iggy Pop’s last album, Free, came out in 2019 via Loma Vista.

