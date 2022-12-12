News

All





Iggy Pop Shares New Song “Strung Out Johnny” Every Loser Due Out January 6 via Atlantic/Gold Tooth

Photography by Vincent Guignet



Iggy Pop has shared a new song, “Strung Out Johnny.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Every Loser, which will be out on January 6, 2023 via Atlantic/Gold Tooth. Listen below.

In October, Iggy Pop shared the album track “Frenzy.”

Iggy Pop’s last album, Free, came out in 2019 via Loma Vista.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.