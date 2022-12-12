Iggy Pop Shares New Song “Strung Out Johnny”
Every Loser Due Out January 6 via Atlantic/Gold Tooth
Dec 12, 2022
Photography by Vincent Guignet
Iggy Pop has shared a new song, “Strung Out Johnny.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Every Loser, which will be out on January 6, 2023 via Atlantic/Gold Tooth. Listen below.
In October, Iggy Pop shared the album track “Frenzy.”
Iggy Pop’s last album, Free, came out in 2019 via Loma Vista.
