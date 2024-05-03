News

illuminati hotties Shares Video for New Song “Can’t Be Still” and Announces New Tour Dates September to November Tour Dates

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Illuminati hotties (the project of singer/songwriter Sarah Tudzin) has shared a new song, “Can’t Be Still,” and announced some new fall tour dates. Tony Wolski directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the tour dates.

Tudzin had this to say about the song in a press release: “I find that something I have in common with most people that I talk to lately is the immense fear of and inability to be alone with ourselves. Constant motion, avoidance, restlessness—anything to keep myself from stagnating have always been my coping mechanisms when my inner monologue starts to get loud.”

“Can’t Be Still” follows “Sandwich Sharer,” a new song Tudzin shared in 2022, and her 2021 album, Let Me Do One More.

Let Me Do One More was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

Read our 2021 interview with illuminati hotties.

illuminati hotties Tour Dates:

09/25 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room^*

09/26 - San Diego, CA -Casbah^*

09/28 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel^*

09/29/24 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post^*

10/01 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios^*

10/02 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore Cabaret^*

10/03 - Seattle, WA - Neumos^*

10/04 - Boise, ID - Neurolux^

10/05 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court^

10/06 - Denver, CO -Larimer Lounge^

10/08 - St. Paul, MN -Turf Club^

10/09 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium^

10/10 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall^

10/11 - Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary^

10/12 -Toronto, ON -Longboat Hall^

10/13 - Montreal, QC - Cabaret Foufs^

10/15 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Showcase Lounge^

10/16 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair^

10/17 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church^

10/18 - New York, NY -Bowery Ballroom^

10/19 - Washington, DC - Black Cat^

10/20 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall^

10/22 - Nashville, TN - The End^

10/23 - Atlanta, GA -The Masquerade (Purgatory)^

10/26 -Dallas, TX - Club Dada^

10/27/24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)^

10/29 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery^

10/30 -Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge^

11/01 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom^



^ with Daffo

*with Maddie Ross

