News

All





Independent Artists and Labels: If You Want to Reach Our Readers Then Why Not Advertise With Us? Book Print and Web Ads or Place a Track on Our Download Sampler





If you’re an independent artist without the machinery of a record label behind you, you can still get on the radar of the readers of Under the Radar by advertising with us. The same of course goes if you run an indie label. Advertising in our print magazine is a great way to make an impression on our readers and also become permanently enshrined in the legacy of our back issues (it’s just as fun to revisit the old ads as it is to re-read articles in our previous issues—fun fact, Hopeless Records was the first label to ever advertise in our print magazine).

Print ads can’t be so easily ignored or clicked away. But of course, if you want to immediately reach our readers on their phones and computers, then we offer a range of web ad solutions too, as well as sponsored social media posts. And if you book a print ad, then some web ads usually come bundled in too.

Also, each print issue of Under the Radar includes an MP3 sampler that our readers love to download. The majority of the tracks are handpicked by our editors, but independent artists and labels can also pay to place a track on the sampler.

Some of the many notable artists to previously appear on the Under the Radar sampler over the years include: Air, Courtney Barnett, Beach House, Bon Iver, Bright Eyes, Broken Social Scene, Neko Case, Charli XCX, CHVRCHES, Death Cab for Cutie, Destroyer, Dinosaur Jr., Elbow, Father John Misty, The Flaming Lips, Fleet Foxes, Future Islands, Grizzly Bear, PJ Harvey, HAIM, Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, Low, M83, Mitski, MGMT, Mogwai, Angel Olsen, Parquet Courts, Primal Scream, Rilo Kiley, Soccer Mommy, Sleater-Kinney, Sufjan Stevens, St. Vincent, Suede, Tame Impala, Tegan and Sara, Sharon Van Etten, The War on Drugs, Weyes Blood, Wilco, and many others.

Can you imagine having your track on the same sampler as some of those legendary artists?

We’ve got readers you want to reach, the kind who devour new music and are most likely to buy vinyl records and CDs, and we’ve got the means to reach them.

Independent music media can survive and even thrive with the support of indie record labels and independent artists. We’ve still got some ad space in our next print issue and have more issues in the works for next year.

Just email Mark Nockels (.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) ) for more information.