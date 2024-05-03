Indie Band Sunday (1994) Releases Debut EP
Plus New Video And UTR Interview
May 03, 2024
Photography by Press Shot
Up-and-coming Anglo-American band Sunday (1994) have dropped their highly anticipated self-titled debut EP today. The release follows their two hit singles “Tired Boy” And “Stained Glass Window” which garnered international attention for the band.
Sunday (1994) craft songs inspired by the everyday magic found in the mundanity of modern life. Their music may evoke a nostalgic 90s cinematic film aesthetic, but their lyrics are laced with an acerbic self-aware wit and a dark sense of humor.
Composed entirely within their one-bedroom apartment, the songwriting duo of Paige Turner and Lee Newell, alongside their drummer known simply as “X” their debut EP is a love letter to the universal experience of love, separation and all the associated drama, beauty and heartbreak that comes with it
The Latest single “Blonde” sets the mood with its swaying tempo, chiming guitars, soft arpeggios, and emotive, evocative vocals. The band describes the track as “a song about reclaiming yourself and finding freedom after heartbreak.”
Read our recent interview with the band HERE
Stream the EP below
Watch the new video for “Blonde”
