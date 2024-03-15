News

Cosmorat Share Video for New Song “something in the rain” and Release New EP Stream Their Debut EP Evil Adjacent

Photography by Willow Shields



Cosmorat is the brainchild of Taylor Pollock and Olly Liu and their debut EP, Evil Adjacent, delves into the complexities of growing up. It explores anxieties, boredom, and despair, weaving tales of girlhood, abusive relationships, social anxieties, and the challenges of loving those who can’t reciprocate. The EP is out today and you can stream it below, along with a video for the band’s new single, “something in the rain.”

Pollack, who grew up in a small town in Pennsylvania, had this to say about the EP in a press release: “Evil Adjacent is walking abreast with the kid you went to high school with that spent three years in jail for stealing catalytic converters out of the local VFW parking lot. This EP is an American Fever Dream. Most of it was written in a secluded cabin or in a basement. We wanted to capture the feeling of growing up in a crumbling world and making light of the fact that we are one to two degrees of separation away from tragedy. Some people aren’t bad, even if they are ostracized. We all do what we can to get by.”

The stunning single “something in the rain” showcases the band’s expansive sound. It blends warm, heartfelt soundscapes with bursts of euphoria, as Pollack explains: “In short, it’s a song about social anxiety in groups of people. It comes from a place of relying heavily on substances to feel normal in group settings and in public places. I know most of my friends feel this way as well, but sometimes it feels impossible to act normal and be okay in the world right now. Just existing comfortably and being able to afford rent feels so unfair compared to most of the world. I try to feel grateful, but I just feel guilty.

“I used to have a habit of going to social events and chugging drinks, getting drunk really fast, then feeling embarrassed about how drunk I was. In retrospect, it was a way to cope with my internal anxieties in public setting. I am so desperate for human connection, but have no idea how to relate to people sometimes.”

<a href="https://cosmorat.bandcamp.com/album/evil-adjacent">Evil Adjacent by Cosmorat</a>

Cosmorat UK Tour Dates:

28th March - Whirled Cinema, London (a visual show with reactive videos for each song)

4th April - The Shacklewell Arms, London (“In the Round” - like a basement show/séance)

11th April - St. Pancras Old Church, London (stripped-back performance with a small choir)

11th May - The Road to the Great Escape, Glasgow

12th May - Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds *

14th May - YES, Manchester *

16-18th May - The Great Escape Festival, Brighton

25th May - Dot to Dot Festival, Bristol

