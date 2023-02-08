News

Indigo De Souza Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Young & Dumber” All of This Will End Due Out April 28 via Saddle Creek

Photography by Angella Choe



North Carolina singer/songwriter Indigo De Souza has announced a new album, All of This Will End, and has shared its first single, country ballad “Young & Dumber,” via a self-directed video for the song. She’s also announced some new tour dates. All of This Will End is due out April 28 via Saddle Creek. Check out the “Young & Dumber” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

All of This Will End is the follow-up to 2021’s Any Shape You Take. “All of This Will End feels more true to me than anything ever has,” De Souza simply says in a press release.

Of “Young & Dumber,” she says: “‘Younger and Dumber’ is a flood beam of my emotional and spiritual human experience. My growing up defeated by a world brutally littered with trash, violence, and grief, and somehow finding beauty, purpose, and boundless love existing in the same place. This song felt really emotionally intense for me when I wrote it. I was sitting in my house and it kind of flowed right to me as if it had already been written by some other force. A lot of the lyrics are a nod to the idea that your experiences make you who you are. I endured some heavy darkness and dysfunction when I was a teenager. But if I hadn’t been through those things, I wouldn’t be who I am now. When you’re young, you don’t know any better, but you learn from your experiences, and then you become somebody who’s been alive and learning. It’s also about how heartbreaking that is; to start as a child with vivid curiosity, innocent imagination and joy, and for the world to end up being kind of brutal to be a part of. This song is a love letter to everyone’s inner child. No one can prepare us for how insane it is to be alive. How many times we will have to rise from the ashes and what courage it will take.”

De Souza and her mom, Kimberly Oberhammer, designed and constructed the clothing worn in the “Young & Dumber” video and Henry Shearon designed the mask. Oberhammer also created the album’s artwork.

Of the video. De Souza says: “I took psilocybin for the shoot. I have a very specific way of dancing when I’m on mushrooms. The movements feel like electricity rising up from the earth through ancient networks of mycelium. It feels like the trees and plants are moving my body for me and I am just surrendering. It feels so clear to me now more than ever, how important it is to unabashedly embody my truest spirit. Because I am not special, and I’m fleeting, and it feels like it’s my purpose to help mobilize others to come home to themselves. To wake from our societal sleepwalk and consider the importance in creating deep connection within community and relationships. To find a preciousness in the time we have and the earth we’re nourished by. To see nature in all its primordial magic, as something to learn from and grow with. Something to protect.”

Read our interview with De Souza on Any Shape You Take.

All of This Will End Tracklist:

1. Time Back

2. You Can Be Mean

3. Losing

4. Wasting Your Time

5. Parking Lot

6. All of This Will End

7. Smog

8. The Water

9. Always

10. Not My Body

11. Younger & Dumber

Indigo De Souza 2023 Tour Dates:

3/1 - Savannah, GA @ Lodge of Sorrows

3/3 - Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Festival

3/11 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

3/12 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

3/14-17 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/18 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips (Southside Spillover)

3/19 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group

5/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Block Party

5/17 - Madison, WI @ The Majestic

5/18 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

5/19 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

5/20 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House

5/22 - Boston, MA @ The Royale

5/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

5/24 - New York City, NY @ Webster Hall

5/26 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

5/30 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

5/31 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

6/2 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

6/3 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

8/14 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at West River State Park *

8/15 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

8/17 - St Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

8/18 - Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland *

8/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

8/24 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *

8/25 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

8/27 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

8/30 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

8/31 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

9/1 - Del Mar, CA @ The Sound *

9/6 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brookly Bowl *

9/8 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

9/9 - Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera *

9/10 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *



* supporting Sylvan Esso

