Indigo De Souza Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “You Can Be Mean” All of This Will End Due Out April 28 via Saddle Creek

North Carolina singer/songwriter Indigo De Souza is releasing a new album, All of This Will End, on April 28 via Saddle Creek. Now she has shared its third single, “You Can Be Mean,” via a self-directed video. It’s the final pre-release single from the album. Watch the video below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

De Souza had this to say about “You Can Be Mean” in a press release: “I wrote ‘You Can Be Mean’ about a brief toxic experience I had with a manipulative and abusive LA model fuckboy. However brief, it had a life-long impact on my understanding of self,” Indigo explains. “Leading up to that experience, I had a history of putting myself in toxic situations and pining for validation from people who treated me poorly. I was stuck in some delusion that I could help abusive people through their trauma and teach them to love me in the way I deserved. I wrote this song when I finally realized that I could choose not to allow harmful behavior into my life, and that there is a deep, deep importance in protecting the body and spirit. I stopped caring about validation from assholes, stopped thinking it was my responsibility to help them, and started caring for myself in a real way. Once I made that switch in my psyche, I began to manifest truly loving, safe, kind, and communicative people into my life. Being loved in the way I deserve begins with loving myself in the way I deserve. Boundaries are so important. The body is a sacred and fragile thing and it deserves every ounce of care.”

Previously, De Souza shared the album’s first single and closing track, country ballad “Young & Dumber,” via a self-directed video for the song. “Young & Dumber” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “Smog,” via a self-directed video. “Smog” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Pick up our just announced new print issue (Issue 71) to read our exclusive interview with Indigo De Souza on All of This Will End.

All of This Will End is the follow-up to 2021’s Any Shape You Take. “All of This Will End feels more true to me than anything ever has,” De Souza simply says in a press release.

Read our interview with De Souza on Any Shape You Take.

Indigo De Souza 2023 Tour Dates:

5/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Block Party

5/17 - Madison, WI @ The Majestic

5/18 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

5/19 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

5/20 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House

5/22 - Boston, MA @ The Royale

5/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

5/24 - New York City, NY @ Webster Hall SOLD OUT

5/26 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom SOLD OUT

5/27 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

5/30 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

5/31 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

6/2 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

6/3 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

6/2-4 - Chattanooga, TN @ Riverbend Festival

6/27 - London, UK @ Roundhouse ^

6/29 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

7/1 - Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

8/12-13 Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

8/14 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at West River State Park *

8/15 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

8/17 - St Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

8/18 - Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland *

8/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

8/24 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *

8/25 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

8/27 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

8/30 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

8/31 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

9/1 - Del Mar, CA @ The Sound *

9/6 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brookly Bowl *

9/8 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

9/9 - Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera *

9/10 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *



^ supporting Japanese Breakfast

* supporting Sylvan Esso

