Thursday, November 3rd, 2022  
Interpol Share Video For “Passenger”

The Other Side of Make Believe Out Now via Matador

Nov 03, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Interpol have shared a video for the song “Passenger” from their latest album, The Other Side of Make-Believe. View the video, directed by Jamie McDonald, below.

In a press release, McDonald states: “‘Passenger’ spoke to me. As soon as I listened to it, I was inspired. The idea behind the music video visually, is that of a fever dream. We’re exploring the subconscious, delving into dreams, and delving even deeper into nightmares. This is really a passion project for me.”

The Other Side of Make-Believe came out in July via Matador. In August, Interpol re-released their 2003 EP The Black EP.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

