Interpol Share Video For “Passenger”
The Other Side of Make Believe Out Now via Matador
Nov 03, 2022
Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Interpol have shared a video for the song “Passenger” from their latest album, The Other Side of Make-Believe. View the video, directed by Jamie McDonald, below.
In a press release, McDonald states: “‘Passenger’ spoke to me. As soon as I listened to it, I was inspired. The idea behind the music video visually, is that of a fever dream. We’re exploring the subconscious, delving into dreams, and delving even deeper into nightmares. This is really a passion project for me.”
The Other Side of Make-Believe came out in July via Matador. In August, Interpol re-released their 2003 EP The Black EP.
