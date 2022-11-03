News

All





Interpol Share Video For “Passenger” The Other Side of Make Believe Out Now via Matador

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Interpol have shared a video for the song “Passenger” from their latest album, The Other Side of Make-Believe. View the video, directed by Jamie McDonald, below.

In a press release, McDonald states: “‘Passenger’ spoke to me. As soon as I listened to it, I was inspired. The idea behind the music video visually, is that of a fever dream. We’re exploring the subconscious, delving into dreams, and delving even deeper into nightmares. This is really a passion project for me.”

The Other Side of Make-Believe came out in July via Matador. In August, Interpol re-released their 2003 EP The Black EP.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.