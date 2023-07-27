News

All





Irish Musician and Social Activist Sinéad O’Connor Has Died She was 56





Sinéad O’Connor, a critically acclaimed Irish musician and outspoken social activist, has passed away today at the age of 56.

Her family shared a statement to the Irish media and BBC saying: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.” The cause of death was not shared.

O’Connor rose to fame in 1990 alongside her cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” which was No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 that same year. Her discography now spans over 10 studio albums, featuring her 1987 alt rock debut The Lion and the Cobra.

During this time, female musicians were expected to look and behave in compliance with commercial and public interest, but O’Connor was a voice that stood out and proudly defied demands of patriarchal institutions.

It’s no secret that O’Connor’s time in the spotlight was riddled with controversy due to her vocal political convictions. In 1991, O’Connor said that she would boycott the Grammy awards to its commercial nature. In 1992, O’Connor tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II while saying “Fight the real enemy.”

Alongside politics, O’Connor was extremely transparent about her spiritual practices as well as her own struggles with mental health. She turned to Facebook and Twitter to offer candid reflections into her own mental struggles and thoughts about suicide.

While Sinéad O’Connor faced a tumultuous career under public and industry scrutiny, she used her voice and platform where others couldn’t.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.