News

All





Irish Songwriter Nell Mescal Releases New Single “Warm Body” From Her Upcoming Debut EP, Can I Miss It For A Minute?

Photography by Sophie Scott



Irish singer-songwriter Nell Mescal has unveiled her latest single, “Warm Body,” the second track from her upcoming debut EP, Can I Miss It For A Minute?

Described by Mescal as a song about “struggling to move on from past situations and how that affects making new relationships,” “Warm Body” delves into the complexities of navigating love and loss. The song draws inspiration from Mescal’s personal experiences, including her childhood, friendships, Irish heritage, and family.

This release follows a whirlwind year for Mescal, who has been steadily building her reputation on the live circuit. She has performed at major festivals like Latitude, All Points East, and Electric Picnic, and has shared the stage with established artists like HAIM, Florence & The Machine, Dermot Kennedy, and The Last Dinner Party.

“’Can I Miss it for a Minute?’ is a concept EP written about growing up, moving away, and friendship breakups, ” adds Nell. “Each song tells a part of the same story with a beginning, middle and an end. Some songs written in the moment and some written in retrospect. It talks about my life and how I deal with experiences that have shaped me. Most importantly I think it’s about moving on from things that used to have a hold on me.”





CAN I MISS IT FOR A MINUTE?

EP Tracklisting

1. Warm Body

2. Yellow Dresser

3. Killing Time

4. Electric Picnic

5. July

Due May 3rd Via LAB Records



Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.