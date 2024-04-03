News

Iron & Wine Shares Animated Video for New Song “Anyone’s Game” Light Verse Due Out April 26 via Sub Pop

Photography by Kim Black



Iron & Wine (aka Sam Beam) is releasing a new album, Light Verse, on April 26 via Sub Pop. Now he has shared its third single, “Anyone’s Game,” via an animated music video. Watch it below.

Callum Scott-Dyson directed the song’s video and had this to say in a press release: “I used card cutouts in terms of the stop motion style, hand drawing the elements before cutting out and animating them. I wanted the video to explore themes of evolution, the cyclical nature of life, falling in love and break ups, as well as life sometimes feeling like a game of chance.”

Previously Iron & Wine shared the album’s first single, “You Never Know,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its second single, “All in Good Time,” which is a duet with Fiona Apple. The string-backed song plays like a classic country duet from the 1970s and was also one of our Songs of the Week.

The album also features Tyler Chester (keyboards), Sebastian Steinberg (bass), David Garza (guitar), Griffin Goldsmith, Beth Goodfellow, Kyle Crane (all drums/percussion) and Paul Cartwright (strings). Four songs feature a 24-piece orchestra.

Beam self-produced the album, which was mixed and engineered by Dave Way at Waystation and Silent Zoo Studios in Los Angeles. It follows 2017’s Beast Epic and 2018’s Weed Garden EP.

Read our 2017 interview with Iron & Wine on Beast Epic.

