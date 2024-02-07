Iron & Wine Announces New Album and Tour, Shares New Song “You Never Know”
Light Verse Due Out April 26 via Sub Pop
Feb 07, 2024
Photography by Kim Black
Iron & Wine (aka Sam Beam) has announced a new album, Light Verse, and shared its first single, “You Never Know.” He’s also announced some tour dates. Light Verse is due out April 26 via Sub Pop. Check out “You Never Know” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, followed by the tour dates.
Fiona Apple guests on the album’s “All in Good Time,” which is a duet with Beam. The album also features Tyler Chester (keyboards), Sebastian Steinberg (bass), David Garza (guitar), Griffin Goldsmith, Beth Goodfellow, Kyle Crane (all drums/percussion) and Paul Cartwright (strings). Four songs feature a 24-piece orchestra.
Beam self-produced the album, which was mixed and engineered by Dave Way at Waystation and Silent Zoo Studios in Los Angeles. It follows 2017’s Beast Epic and 2018’s Weed Garden EP.
Read our 2017 interview with Iron & Wine on Beast Epic.
Light Verse Tracklist:
1. You Never Know
2. Anyone’s Game
3. All in Good Time (Feat. Fiona Apple)
4. Cutting It Close
5. Taken by Surprise
6. Yellow Jacket
7. Sweet Talk
8. Tears that Don’t Matter
9. Bag of Cats
10. Angels Go Home
Iron & Wine Tour Dates:
Fri. Jun. 14 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater
Sat. Jun. 15 - St Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
Mon. Jun. 17 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
Tue. Jun. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
Thu. Jun. 20 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
Fri. Jun. 21 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Sat. Jun. 22 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Sun. Jun. 23 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Tue. Jun. 25 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
Thur. Jun. 27 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre
Fri. Jun. 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellweather
Sat. Jun. 29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellweather
Sun. Jun. 30 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia
Tue. Jul. 02 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Wed. Jul. 03 - Taos, NM - Kit Carson Park * (support for Avett Brothers)
Fri. Jul. 05 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom
Sat. Jul. 06 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant
Mon. Jul. 08 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
Wed. Jul. 31 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
Thu. Aug. 01 - Houston, TX- White Oak Music Hall
Fri. Aug. 02 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Sat. Aug. 03 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
Mon. Aug. 05 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Tue. Aug. 06 - Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center at CFCC
Wed. Aug. 07 - Raleigh, NC - Meymandi Concert Hall
Fri. Aug. 09 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Sat. Aug. 10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
Sun. Aug. 11 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Tue. Aug. 13 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
Wed. Aug. 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
Fri. Aug. 16 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Sat. Aug. 17 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
Sun. Aug. 18 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre
Tue. Aug. 20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
Thu. Aug. 22 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Fri. Aug. 23 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
Sat. Aug. 24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
