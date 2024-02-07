News

All





Iron & Wine Announces New Album and Tour, Shares New Song “You Never Know” Light Verse Due Out April 26 via Sub Pop

Photography by Kim Black



Iron & Wine (aka Sam Beam) has announced a new album, Light Verse, and shared its first single, “You Never Know.” He’s also announced some tour dates. Light Verse is due out April 26 via Sub Pop. Check out “You Never Know” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, followed by the tour dates.

Fiona Apple guests on the album’s “All in Good Time,” which is a duet with Beam. The album also features Tyler Chester (keyboards), Sebastian Steinberg (bass), David Garza (guitar), Griffin Goldsmith, Beth Goodfellow, Kyle Crane (all drums/percussion) and Paul Cartwright (strings). Four songs feature a 24-piece orchestra.

Beam self-produced the album, which was mixed and engineered by Dave Way at Waystation and Silent Zoo Studios in Los Angeles. It follows 2017’s Beast Epic and 2018’s Weed Garden EP.

Read our 2017 interview with Iron & Wine on Beast Epic.

Light Verse Tracklist:

1. You Never Know

2. Anyone’s Game

3. All in Good Time (Feat. Fiona Apple)

4. Cutting It Close

5. Taken by Surprise

6. Yellow Jacket

7. Sweet Talk

8. Tears that Don’t Matter

9. Bag of Cats

10. Angels Go Home

Iron & Wine Tour Dates:

Fri. Jun. 14 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

Sat. Jun. 15 - St Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

Mon. Jun. 17 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Tue. Jun. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

Thu. Jun. 20 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Fri. Jun. 21 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Sat. Jun. 22 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Sun. Jun. 23 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Tue. Jun. 25 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Thur. Jun. 27 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre

Fri. Jun. 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellweather

Sat. Jun. 29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellweather

Sun. Jun. 30 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia

Tue. Jul. 02 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Wed. Jul. 03 - Taos, NM - Kit Carson Park * (support for Avett Brothers)

Fri. Jul. 05 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

Sat. Jul. 06 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant

Mon. Jul. 08 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Wed. Jul. 31 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

Thu. Aug. 01 - Houston, TX- White Oak Music Hall

Fri. Aug. 02 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Sat. Aug. 03 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

Mon. Aug. 05 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Tue. Aug. 06 - Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center at CFCC

Wed. Aug. 07 - Raleigh, NC - Meymandi Concert Hall

Fri. Aug. 09 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Sat. Aug. 10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sun. Aug. 11 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Tue. Aug. 13 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

Wed. Aug. 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Fri. Aug. 16 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Sat. Aug. 17 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

Sun. Aug. 18 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

Tue. Aug. 20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

Thu. Aug. 22 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Fri. Aug. 23 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Sat. Aug. 24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.