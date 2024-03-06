News

Iron & Wine Shares New Duet with Fiona Apple – “All in Good Time” Light Verse Due Out April 26 via Sub Pop

Photography by Kim Black



Iron & Wine (aka Sam Beam) is releasing a new album, Light Verse, on April 26 via Sub Pop. Now he has shared its second single, “All in Good Time,” which is a duet with Fiona Apple. The string-backed song plays like a classic country duet from the 1970s. Iron & Wine has also announced some new UK and EU tour dates. Listen to the song below, followed by all of his upcoming tour dates.

In a press release, Beam had this to say about working with Apple: “Her voice is a miracle that sounds like both a sacrifice and a weapon at the same time.”

Previously Iron & Wine shared the album’s first single, “You Never Know,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

The album also features Tyler Chester (keyboards), Sebastian Steinberg (bass), David Garza (guitar), Griffin Goldsmith, Beth Goodfellow, Kyle Crane (all drums/percussion) and Paul Cartwright (strings). Four songs feature a 24-piece orchestra.

Beam self-produced the album, which was mixed and engineered by Dave Way at Waystation and Silent Zoo Studios in Los Angeles. It follows 2017’s Beast Epic and 2018’s Weed Garden EP.

Read our 2017 interview with Iron & Wine on Beast Epic.

Iron & Wine Tour Dates:

North America:

Fri. Jun. 14 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

Sat. Jun. 15 - St Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

Mon. Jun. 17 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Tue. Jun. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

Thu. Jun. 20 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Fri. Jun. 21 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Sat. Jun. 22 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Sun. Jun. 23 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Tue. Jun. 25 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Thur. Jun. 27 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre

Fri. Jun. 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellweather

Sat. Jun. 29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellweather

Sun. Jun. 30 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia

Tue. Jul. 02 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Wed. Jul. 03 - Taos, NM - Kit Carson Park * (support for Avett Brothers)

Fri. Jul. 05 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

Sat. Jul. 06 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant

Mon. Jul. 08 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Wed. Jul. 31 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

Thu. Aug. 01 - Houston, TX- White Oak Music Hall

Fri. Aug. 02 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Sat. Aug. 03 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

Mon. Aug. 05 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Tue. Aug. 06 - Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center at CFCC

Wed. Aug. 07 - Raleigh, NC - Meymandi Concert Hall

Fri. Aug. 09 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Sat. Aug. 10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sun. Aug. 11 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Tue. Aug. 13 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

Wed. Aug. 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Fri. Aug. 16 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Sat. Aug. 17 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

Sun. Aug. 18 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

Tue. Aug. 20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

Thu. Aug. 22 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Fri. Aug. 23 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Sat. Aug. 24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium



UK/EU:

Tue. Oct. 22 - Belfast, UK - Mandela Hall

Wed. Oct. 23 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street

Fri. Oct. 25 - Edinburgh, UK - Queens Hall

Sat. Oct. 26 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall

Sun. Oct. 27 - Bristol, UK - SWX

Tue. Oct. 29 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Town Hall

Wed. Oct. 30 - London, UK - London Palladium

Thu. Oct. 31 - Cambridge, UK - Junction

Mon. Nov. 04 - Copenhagen, DK - DR Koncerthuset

Tue. Nov. 05 - Stockholm, SE - Göta Lejon

Wed. Nov. 06 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller

Thu. Nov. 07 - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik

Sat. Nov. 09 - Hamburg, DE - Fabrik

Mon. Nov. 11 Berlin, DE - Huxleys

Tue. Nov. 12 - Cologne, DE - Bürgerhaus stollwerck

Thu. Nov 14 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

Fri. Nov. 15 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma

