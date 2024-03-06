Iron & Wine Shares New Duet with Fiona Apple – “All in Good Time”
Light Verse Due Out April 26 via Sub Pop
Mar 06, 2024
Photography by Kim Black
Iron & Wine (aka Sam Beam) is releasing a new album, Light Verse, on April 26 via Sub Pop. Now he has shared its second single, “All in Good Time,” which is a duet with Fiona Apple. The string-backed song plays like a classic country duet from the 1970s. Iron & Wine has also announced some new UK and EU tour dates. Listen to the song below, followed by all of his upcoming tour dates.
In a press release, Beam had this to say about working with Apple: “Her voice is a miracle that sounds like both a sacrifice and a weapon at the same time.”
Previously Iron & Wine shared the album’s first single, “You Never Know,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
The album also features Tyler Chester (keyboards), Sebastian Steinberg (bass), David Garza (guitar), Griffin Goldsmith, Beth Goodfellow, Kyle Crane (all drums/percussion) and Paul Cartwright (strings). Four songs feature a 24-piece orchestra.
Beam self-produced the album, which was mixed and engineered by Dave Way at Waystation and Silent Zoo Studios in Los Angeles. It follows 2017’s Beast Epic and 2018’s Weed Garden EP.
Read our 2017 interview with Iron & Wine on Beast Epic.
Iron & Wine Tour Dates:
North America:
Fri. Jun. 14 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater
Sat. Jun. 15 - St Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
Mon. Jun. 17 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
Tue. Jun. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
Thu. Jun. 20 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
Fri. Jun. 21 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Sat. Jun. 22 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Sun. Jun. 23 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Tue. Jun. 25 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
Thur. Jun. 27 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre
Fri. Jun. 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellweather
Sat. Jun. 29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellweather
Sun. Jun. 30 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia
Tue. Jul. 02 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Wed. Jul. 03 - Taos, NM - Kit Carson Park * (support for Avett Brothers)
Fri. Jul. 05 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom
Sat. Jul. 06 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant
Mon. Jul. 08 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
Wed. Jul. 31 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
Thu. Aug. 01 - Houston, TX- White Oak Music Hall
Fri. Aug. 02 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Sat. Aug. 03 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
Mon. Aug. 05 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Tue. Aug. 06 - Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center at CFCC
Wed. Aug. 07 - Raleigh, NC - Meymandi Concert Hall
Fri. Aug. 09 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Sat. Aug. 10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
Sun. Aug. 11 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Tue. Aug. 13 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
Wed. Aug. 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
Fri. Aug. 16 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Sat. Aug. 17 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
Sun. Aug. 18 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre
Tue. Aug. 20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
Thu. Aug. 22 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Fri. Aug. 23 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
Sat. Aug. 24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
UK/EU:
Tue. Oct. 22 - Belfast, UK - Mandela Hall
Wed. Oct. 23 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street
Fri. Oct. 25 - Edinburgh, UK - Queens Hall
Sat. Oct. 26 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall
Sun. Oct. 27 - Bristol, UK - SWX
Tue. Oct. 29 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Town Hall
Wed. Oct. 30 - London, UK - London Palladium
Thu. Oct. 31 - Cambridge, UK - Junction
Mon. Nov. 04 - Copenhagen, DK - DR Koncerthuset
Tue. Nov. 05 - Stockholm, SE - Göta Lejon
Wed. Nov. 06 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller
Thu. Nov. 07 - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik
Sat. Nov. 09 - Hamburg, DE - Fabrik
Mon. Nov. 11 Berlin, DE - Huxleys
Tue. Nov. 12 - Cologne, DE - Bürgerhaus stollwerck
Thu. Nov 14 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
Fri. Nov. 15 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma
