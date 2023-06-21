News

Islands Announce New Album and Tour Dates, Share Video for New Song “Life’s a Joke” And That’s Why Dolphins Lost Their Legs Due Out August 25

Photography by Laura Moreau



Canadian indie rock band, Islands, have just announced the release of their new studio album And That’s Why Dolphins Lost Their Legs, and shared a music video for their new song, “Life’s a Joke.” The band have also announced some fall tour dates. And That’s Why Dolphins Lost Their Legs is due out August 25. Malt Disney edited the video for “Life’s a Joke.” Below, listen to the song/watch the video followed by the LP’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the upcoming tour dates.

Compared to the band’s more optimistic 2021 LP, Islomania, And That’s Why Dolphins Lost Their Legs takes a more grim approach to the tribulations of life. Songwriter Nick Thorburn says in a press release: “The songs attempt to tap into some of our darker impulses. The grim, unshakeable feeling that we live in hell, that there is no future, that all hope is lost. I wanted to explore those depths and see where it leads me.”

The title for the album comes from a conversation that Thorburn overheard in his friend’s backyard. “One insisted that dolphins did in fact evolve to have legs at one point, but very quickly returned to the ocean, going back the other way,” he says.

It plays into themes of perseverance, determination, and resolution touched upon in the album. “I was interested in the idea of regression,” Thorburn says. “Evolution in the opposite direction, you know? We think of fish evolving by growing legs—walking out of the primordial swamp towards an enlightened existence—but what if things went the other way? What if a four legged dolphin took one look around, saw what humans had done, and said ‘fuck it, I’m going back in?’”

And That’s Why Dolphins Lost Their Legs:

1. Life’s a Joke

2. And All You Can Do Is Laugh

3. Headlines

4. Superstitious

5. Hard to Argue

6. Pelican

7. Driven Snow

8. Bite My Tongue

9. Violet

10. Too Far Gone

11.Up the Down Staircase

Islands Tour Dates:

09-12 San Diego, CA - Casbah

09-13 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

09-15 Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves

09-16 Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

09-17 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

09-19 Atlanta, GA - The Earl

09-20 Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle Back Room

09-21 Washington, D.C. - Songbyrd Music House

09-22 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

09-23 New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

09-24 Medford, MA - Deep Cuts

09-25 Portland, ME - Space

09-27 Montreal, Quebec - Pop Montreal

09-28 Toronto, Ontario - Horseshoe Tavern

09-29 Ferndale, MI - Magic Bag

09-30 Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

10-01 Saint Paul , MN - Turf Club

10-03 Denver , CO - Marquis Theater

10-04 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

10-05 Boise, ID - The Olympic

10-07 Vancouver, British Columbia - Wise Hall

10-08 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s

10-09 Portland, OR - The Get Down

10-11 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

10-13 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

