Islands Announce New Album and Tour Dates, Share Video for New Song “Life’s a Joke”
And That’s Why Dolphins Lost Their Legs Due Out August 25
Jun 21, 2023
Photography by Laura Moreau
Canadian indie rock band, Islands, have just announced the release of their new studio album And That’s Why Dolphins Lost Their Legs, and shared a music video for their new song, “Life’s a Joke.” The band have also announced some fall tour dates. And That’s Why Dolphins Lost Their Legs is due out August 25. Malt Disney edited the video for “Life’s a Joke.” Below, listen to the song/watch the video followed by the LP’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the upcoming tour dates.
Compared to the band’s more optimistic 2021 LP, Islomania, And That’s Why Dolphins Lost Their Legs takes a more grim approach to the tribulations of life. Songwriter Nick Thorburn says in a press release: “The songs attempt to tap into some of our darker impulses. The grim, unshakeable feeling that we live in hell, that there is no future, that all hope is lost. I wanted to explore those depths and see where it leads me.”
The title for the album comes from a conversation that Thorburn overheard in his friend’s backyard. “One insisted that dolphins did in fact evolve to have legs at one point, but very quickly returned to the ocean, going back the other way,” he says.
It plays into themes of perseverance, determination, and resolution touched upon in the album. “I was interested in the idea of regression,” Thorburn says. “Evolution in the opposite direction, you know? We think of fish evolving by growing legs—walking out of the primordial swamp towards an enlightened existence—but what if things went the other way? What if a four legged dolphin took one look around, saw what humans had done, and said ‘fuck it, I’m going back in?’”
And That’s Why Dolphins Lost Their Legs:
1. Life’s a Joke
2. And All You Can Do Is Laugh
3. Headlines
4. Superstitious
5. Hard to Argue
6. Pelican
7. Driven Snow
8. Bite My Tongue
9. Violet
10. Too Far Gone
11.Up the Down Staircase
Islands Tour Dates:
09-12 San Diego, CA - Casbah
09-13 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
09-15 Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves
09-16 Austin, TX - Empire Control Room
09-17 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
09-19 Atlanta, GA - The Earl
09-20 Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle Back Room
09-21 Washington, D.C. - Songbyrd Music House
09-22 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s
09-23 New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom
09-24 Medford, MA - Deep Cuts
09-25 Portland, ME - Space
09-27 Montreal, Quebec - Pop Montreal
09-28 Toronto, Ontario - Horseshoe Tavern
09-29 Ferndale, MI - Magic Bag
09-30 Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village
10-01 Saint Paul , MN - Turf Club
10-03 Denver , CO - Marquis Theater
10-04 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
10-05 Boise, ID - The Olympic
10-07 Vancouver, British Columbia - Wise Hall
10-08 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s
10-09 Portland, OR - The Get Down
10-11 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
10-13 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
