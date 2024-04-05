 Isle Of Wight Band The Pill Release Debut Single | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, April 5th, 2024  
Isle Of Wight Band The Pill Release Debut Single

"Bale Of Hay" Is Out Now On All Platforms

Apr 05, 2024 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Press Shot
For such a small space, The Isle of Wight certainly seems to have been punching above its weight of late (see Wet Leg, Coach Party, Lauren Hibberd). Lily and Lottie, also known as The Pill, a duo accompanied by their mysterious drummer, are poised to make waves with their unhinged post-punk pop debut single, “Bale of Hay.”

Despite its brevity, the track delivers a real punch, tackling themes of unconventional beauty and societal expectations with acerbic wit,sharp lyrics and chaotic riffing. The band certainly exude a sense oh chaotic energy and creativity, inviting inevitable comparisons to fellow islanders Wet Leg. Describing themselves as “Two girlies on vocals, bass, and guitar, along with Rufus on sticks,” The Pill draw inspiration from everyday experiences, infusing their music with humor and self-awareness evident in bonkers but brilliant lines such as “I’m a blonde bitch. Bimbo, butthole, tits. You expect me to be a sex icon. Oh wait, I am.”


