Jaakko Eino Kalevi Shares Video for New Song “Drifting Away” (Feat. Jimi Tenor) Chaos Magic Due Out November 17 via Weird World

Photography by Isotta Giulia Acquati



Finnish multi-instrumentalist Jaakko Eino Kalevi is releasing a new album, Chaos Magic, on November 17 via Domino imprint Weird World. Now he has shared another new song from it, horn-backed ballad “Drifting Away,” via a self-directed music video. It features Finnish saxophonist Jimi Tenor. Watch the video below.

Kalevi had this to say about the song in a press release: “Missing someone is the most romantic thing, and this is a romantic song. It started out as an ancient jam we once had at a rehearsal place a long time ago, but this one had certain elements that stuck in my mind and I knew I’d use them in a song one day.”

Frank Holbein shot the music video, which was filmed on MiniDV. “The original idea for the video was to shoot it on a yacht like in ‘Rio’ by Duran Duran,” Kalevi explains. “We were all set but then Storm Elias raged over the sea and we had to figure out something else. The song is about longing so I thought it could be more about dreaming about sailing. My sister was visiting and wanted to go to a beach, so we made up a story based on that and shot by the sea.”

Chaos Magic also features Faux Real, Yu-Ching Huang, and John Moods. It was recorded at Mutual Sound Studios in Athens and was co-produced and mixed by Teemu Takatalo, who runs the studio and is friends with Kalevi.

Kalevi calls the album “a ‘back to the roots’ album” and “a collection of songs from a certain period without trying to tie them together.”

Previously Kalevi shared a video for the album’s first single, “I Forget,” which made a special Songs of the Week playlist we did. Then he shared another new song from it, “Palace in My Head,” featuring guest vocals from French actress Alma Jodorowsky, who also directed and co-starred in the song’s music video. “Palace in My Head” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Kalevi’s last full-length was 2018’s Out of Touch. In 2020 he released the mini-album, Dissolution,

