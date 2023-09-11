News

Jaakko Eino Kalevi Shares Video for New Song “Palace in My Head” (Feat. Alma Jodorowsky) Chaos Magic Due Out November 17 via Weird World

Finnish multi-instrumentalist Jaakko Eino Kalevi is releasing a new album, Chaos Magic, on November 17 via Domino imprint Weird World. Now he has shared another new song from it, “Palace in My Head,” via a music video. The song features guest vocals from French actress Alma Jodorowsky, who also directs and co-stars in the video. Watch it below.

Kalevi met Jodorowsky via a mutual friend in Athens, where he is now based. The two wrote the lyrics together, which Kalevi says in a press release “was all very spontaneous and easy.”

He continues: “I had an early demo of this for many years on my computer and didn’t know how to finish it. I re-recorded it in the studio and luckily got Alma to help me finish the chorus part. The chorus and verse are from different worlds, in my opinion. The verse is very dramatic and dark and then the chorus is bright and comforting.”

Of the video, Jodorowsky says: “Knowing that we wanted to shoot the video in Athens, where Jaakko and I met, I had this idea of our ghosts missing on each other and leading the viewers to these beautiful Greek landscapes. This parallel world, just like a dream, is like an incarnation of the creative mind of us two musicians. It resonates with the lyrics of the song that of course inspired me, evoking mind palaces and the border between fiction and reality.”

The video was filmed on an old Bolex camera by cinematographer Sean Price Williams.

Chaos Magic also features Jimi Tenor, Faux Real, Yu-Ching Huang, and John Moods. It was recorded at Mutual Sound Studios in Athens and was co-produced and mixed by Teemu Takatalo, who runs the studio and is friends with Kalevi.

Kalevi calls the album “a ‘back to the roots’ album” and “a collection of songs from a certain period without trying to tie them together.”

