Jack White Shares Live Performance Video For “A Tip From You To Me”
“Supply Chain Issues Tour” Going On Now
Nov 02, 2022
Photography by David James Swanson
Jack White has shared a live performance video of the song “A Tip From You To Me” from his recently released album Entering Heaven Alive. The video features footage of White’s performances from his “Supply Chain Issues Tour,” which is still currently going. View the video, along with a full list of White’s upcoming tour dates, below.
This year, White released two albums: Entering Heaven Alive and Fear of the Dawn.
Jack White Tour Dates:
November 5 - Manila, Philippines - Samsung Hall
November 8 - Seoul, South Korea - YES 24 Live Hall
November 10 - Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - Capital Studio
November 12 - Bangkok, Thailand - Muang Thai Rachadalai Theatre
November 14 - Singapore, Singapore - Capitol Theatre
November 16 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Zepp Kuala Lumpur
November 19 - Adelaide, Australia - Harvest Rock 2022 *
November 21 - Christchurch, New Zealand - Christchurch Town Hall
December 3 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Audacy Beach Festival 2022 *
December 4 - Tampa, FL - 97X Next Big Thing *
December 8 - Chicago, IL - Q101 Twisted Xmas *
January 14, 2023 -Los Angeles, CA - iHeartRadio ALTer EGO *
* Festival Performance
