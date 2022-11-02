News

Jack White Shares Live Performance Video For “A Tip From You To Me” “Supply Chain Issues Tour” Going On Now

Photography by David James Swanson



Jack White has shared a live performance video of the song “A Tip From You To Me” from his recently released album Entering Heaven Alive. The video features footage of White’s performances from his “Supply Chain Issues Tour,” which is still currently going. View the video, along with a full list of White’s upcoming tour dates, below.

This year, White released two albums: Entering Heaven Alive and Fear of the Dawn.

Jack White Tour Dates:

November 5 - Manila, Philippines - Samsung Hall

November 8 - Seoul, South Korea - YES 24 Live Hall

November 10 - Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - Capital Studio

November 12 - Bangkok, Thailand - Muang Thai Rachadalai Theatre

November 14 - Singapore, Singapore - Capitol Theatre

November 16 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Zepp Kuala Lumpur

November 19 - Adelaide, Australia - Harvest Rock 2022 *

November 21 - Christchurch, New Zealand - Christchurch Town Hall

December 3 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Audacy Beach Festival 2022 *

December 4 - Tampa, FL - 97X Next Big Thing *

December 8 - Chicago, IL - Q101 Twisted Xmas *

January 14, 2023 -Los Angeles, CA - iHeartRadio ALTer EGO *

* Festival Performance

