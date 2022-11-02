 Jack White Shares Live Performance Video For “A Tip From You To Me” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022  
Subscribe

Jack White Shares Live Performance Video For “A Tip From You To Me”

“Supply Chain Issues Tour” Going On Now

Nov 02, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by David James Swanson
Bookmark and Share


Jack White has shared a live performance video of the song “A Tip From You To Me” from his recently released album Entering Heaven Alive. The video features footage of White’s performances from his “Supply Chain Issues Tour,” which is still currently going. View the video, along with a full list of White’s upcoming tour dates, below.

This year, White released two albums: Entering Heaven Alive and Fear of the Dawn.

Jack White Tour Dates:

November 5 - Manila, Philippines - Samsung Hall
November 8 - Seoul, South Korea - YES 24 Live Hall
November 10 - Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - Capital Studio
November 12 - Bangkok, Thailand - Muang Thai Rachadalai Theatre
November 14 - Singapore, Singapore - Capitol Theatre
November 16 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Zepp Kuala Lumpur
November 19 - Adelaide, Australia - Harvest Rock 2022 *
November 21 - Christchurch, New Zealand - Christchurch Town Hall
December 3 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Audacy Beach Festival 2022 *
December 4 - Tampa, FL - 97X Next Big Thing *
December 8 - Chicago, IL - Q101 Twisted Xmas *
January 14, 2023 -Los Angeles, CA - iHeartRadio ALTer EGO *

* Festival Performance
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent