Jackson Wooten Shares New Single “Slow Slow Slow” New EP From A Warm Valley Coming November 4th





After a series of singles and teasers, indie folk singer/songwriter Jackson Wooten debuted last year with his full-length record, A New Child. He then followed with a collaborative EP with Tori Weidinger under the name Garden Gloves, building upon his talent for lyrically heartfelt folk pop. Now, he’s set to return this year with his newly announced solo EP, From A Warm Valley, coming November 4th of this year. Accompanying the announcement, Wooten has also shared a new single, “Slow Slow Slow.”

“Slow Slow Slow” takes a light autumnal touch, with gentle guitar, chilly and spacious production, and silken vocals. Meanwhile, the lyrics find Wooten longing for the slower things in life, exhausted from the pains of the world. When woven amidst the shimmering production Wooten’s voice feels like a soothing salve, inviting the listener into quiet moments of peace and beauty一“Lay me somewhere/Slow slow slow.”

Wooten says of the track, “I’m so tired. I’m tired of PEOPLE. I’m tired of HATE. I’m tired of how LOUD everyone and everything is. I just want to go somewhere SLOW! I started writing this song in my tiny Nashville apartment with walls of paper - where I could often hear my neighbor’s discord through the walls - and I finished the song at my grandpa’s farm in the Shenandoah valley. It was quiet there. I felt like I had room for my head. I wrote ‘Slow Slow Slow’ about leaving the dismay and noise of my city apartment for the peace of the country.”

Check out the song and lyric video below. From A Warm Valley EP is due out everywhere on November 4th.

