News

All





Jakki and the Pink Smudge Shares New Single “I go on walks” Watch the Video Below





Jakki and the Pink Smudge is an indie rock band out of Portland, fronted by singer/songwriter Jakki Wise. The band first began as a rotating backup outfit for Wise, with the ensemble made up of musicians pulled from local bands in each show’s city. They’ve now solidified into a permanent backing band with Calleb Ballard on guitar, Oliver Lester on bass, and Charlie Oakes on drums. The band debuted with their 2020 album, GingerBroad, and followed last year with a series of new singles. Now, they’re back with their first single of the new year, “I go on walks,” along with an accompanying video.

“I go on walks” is a gentle and dreamy effort, one that fittingly feels like a contemplative morning walk. Wise vocals echo through an evocative haze, smeared with ambient effects, lonesome keys, and shimmering synth tones. Though it is a short track, it is lilting, longing, and perfect for headphone listening, leaving you feeling as if you are floating alongside Wise’s dreamy vocal melodies.

Wise says of the track, “I started taking daily long walks about a year ago to de-stress, reflect on my life’s current events, and improve my overall mental well-being. I found that working through my mental blockages while moving through space was really effective for me. Eventually, walking became a sort of fix-all remedy for me.

I often use walks as a time to write lyrics. I wrote the lyrics to “I go on walks,” while on a walk, and created the demo track with instrumentals upon return. The following day, our band performed at a fashion show where I recorded the models’ footsteps on gravel and the claps that followed, then added them to the track. I incorporated many low-pass features into the track as I wanted there to be a sense of headiness in the song as if you were on a walk with headphones on even when listening aloud.”

Check out the song and video below.

<p>