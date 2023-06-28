News

James Blake Announces New Album, Shares Music Video for New Song “Big Hammer” Playing Robots Into Heaven Due Out September 8 via Republic

Photography by Thibaut Grevet



James Blake has announced the release of his new album, Playing Robots Into Heaven, and shared it’s first song, the instrumental, “Big Hammer,” via a music video. Playing Robots Into Heaven is due out September 8 via Republic. Blake also has a handful of fall tour dates coming up. Oscar Hudson (Radiohead, Bonobo) directed the “Big Hammer” video, which features a gang of thieves repeatedly crashing their car into buildings. Strangely enough, the song is a short near-instrusmental track that doesn’t feature Blake’s signature vocals. Check it out below, followed by Playing Robots Into Heaven’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

Playing Robots Into Heaven follows the critically acclaimed Friends That Break Your Heart from 2021—Blake’s highest charting album in the UK to date. He has recently collaborated with Metro Boomin for the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack on tracks “Hummingbird” and “Nonviolent Communication” (featuring A$AP Rocky and 21 Savage).

Playing Robots Into Heaven Tracklist:

1. Asking To Break

2. Loading

3. Tell Me

4. Fall Back

5. He’s Been Wonderful

6. Big Hammer

7. I Want You To Know

8. Night Sky

9. Fire The Editor

10. If You Can Hear Me

11. Playing Robots Into Heaven

James Blake Tour Dates:

07-06 London, England - Here

09-18 Milan, Italy - Fabrique

09-21 Brussels, Belgium - Forest National Club

09-22 Paris, France - L’Olympia

09-24 Berlin, Germany - UFO im Velodrom

09-26 Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

09-28 London, England - Alexandra Palace

10-03 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

10-05 Queens, New York - Knockdown Center

10-09 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10-10 Montreal, Quebec - L’Olympia

10-12 Toronto, Ontario - Rebel

10-14 Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

10-16 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic Theater

10-19 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Forever Cemetery

