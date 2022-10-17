News

All





James Yorkston and Nina Persson of The Cardigans Announce Album, Share New Song “Hold Out For Love” The Great White Sea Eagle Due Out January 13, 2023 via Domino

Photography by Sian Adler



James Yorkston and The Second Hand Orchestra and Nina Persson of The Cardigans have announced the release of a new album, The Great White Sea Eagle, which will be out on January 13, 2023 via Domino. They have also shared a new song from the album, “Hold Out For Love.” Listen to the new song and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

In a press release, Yorkston states: “Everyone who was playing in The Second Hand Orchestra, in their own way they are all unique and colorful players. There was no one there who didn’t know what to do. I would bring them the songs, we would start one—I would play it, and second time round people would start singing and playing, and by the time we had done it three or four times we would hit record and we would be ready to go. And the thing that they all had was the ability to give each other space and to come up with their parts based on what other people were playing naturally was a very quick process, and they were all so open, nobody was egotistical. Everything was just happy. I love the wildness in it.”

James Yorkston and The Second Hand Orchestra released their previous album, The Wide, Wide River, last year via Domino.

The Great White Sea Eagle Tracklist:

1. Sam And Jeanie McGreagor

2. An Upturned Crab

3. Keeping Up With The Grandchildren, Yeah

4. The Heavy Lyric Police

5. A Sweetness In You

6. A Forestful Of Rogues

7. Peter Paulo Van Der Heyden

8. Mary

9. Hold Out For Love

10. The Harmony

11. The Great White Sea Eagle

12. A Hollow Skeleton Lifts A Heavy Wing

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.