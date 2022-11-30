News

James Yorkston and Nina Persson of The Cardigans Share New Song “An Upturned Crab” The Great White Sea Eagle Due Out January 13, 2023 via Domino

Photography by Sian Adler



James Yorkston and The Second Hand Orchestra and Nina Persson of The Cardigans have shared a new song, “An Upturned Crab.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, The Great White Sea Eagle, which will be out on January 13, 2023 via Domino. They have also shared a live performance video of the song. Listen to the song and view the video below.

Upon announcement of the new album in October, Yorkston and Persson shared the song “Hold Out For Love.”

James Yorkston and The Second Hand Orchestra released their previous album, The Wide, Wide River, last year via Domino.

