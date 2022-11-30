 James Yorkston and Nina Persson of The Cardigans Share New Song "An Upturned Crab" | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 30th, 2022  
James Yorkston and Nina Persson of The Cardigans Share New Song “An Upturned Crab”

The Great White Sea Eagle Due Out January 13, 2023 via Domino

Nov 30, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Sian Adler
James Yorkston and The Second Hand Orchestra and Nina Persson of The Cardigans have shared a new song, “An Upturned Crab.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, The Great White Sea Eagle, which will be out on January 13, 2023 via Domino. They have also shared a live performance video of the song. Listen to the song and view the video below.

Upon announcement of the new album in October, Yorkston and Persson shared the song “Hold Out For Love.”

James Yorkston and The Second Hand Orchestra released their previous album, The Wide, Wide River, last year via Domino.

