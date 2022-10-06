 Jamila Woods Shares New Single “Boundaries” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, October 6th, 2022  
Subscribe

Jamila Woods Shares New Single “Boundaries”

Out Now via Jagjaguwar

Oct 06, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Jamila Woods has shared a lyric video for her new single, “Boundaries.” It is Woods’ first new music since the release of 2020’s “Sula (Paperback),” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Listen below.

In a press release, Woods states: “‘Boundaries’ is a song about the negotiation between private and shared space in a new relationship, the risk involved in letting someone get close enough to see your rough edges. I think a lot about the Prentice Hemphill quote, ‘Boundaries are the distance at which I can love you and me simultaneously.’ The song is about learning the difference between erecting boundaries out of fear versus out of love.”

Woods’ last album was 2019’s LEGACY! LEGACY!

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent