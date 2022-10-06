News

Jamila Woods Shares New Single “Boundaries” Out Now via Jagjaguwar





Jamila Woods has shared a lyric video for her new single, “Boundaries.” It is Woods’ first new music since the release of 2020’s “Sula (Paperback),” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Listen below.

In a press release, Woods states: “‘Boundaries’ is a song about the negotiation between private and shared space in a new relationship, the risk involved in letting someone get close enough to see your rough edges. I think a lot about the Prentice Hemphill quote, ‘Boundaries are the distance at which I can love you and me simultaneously.’ The song is about learning the difference between erecting boundaries out of fear versus out of love.”

Woods’ last album was 2019’s LEGACY! LEGACY!

