Jamila Woods Shares New Song “Good News” Water Made Us Due Out October 13 via Jagjaguwar

Photography by Elizabeth De La Piedra



Chicago musician and poet Jamila Woods is releasing a new album, Water Made Us, on October 13 via Jagjaguwar. Now she has shared its third single, “Good News.” Listen below.

Woods co-wrote the song with Biako and Jean Placide and had this to say about it in a press release. “The title of the album comes from one of the lyrics, ‘the good news is we were happy once/the good news is water always runs back where it came from/the good news is water made us.’ For me the song is a lesson in surrender, a lesson I learn from water over and over again.”

Previously Woods shared a video for the album’s first single, “Tiny Garden,” which features duendita. “Tiny Garden” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “Boomerang,” via a music video. “Bommerang” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Woods had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “Water Made Us feels like the most personal and vulnerable piece of art I’ve ever made. I love creating from source material, diving deep into a subject and extrapolating from what I discover. We sat in the house for two years and I became my own source material. Shout out to the therapists, the astrologers, the family members and friends who listened, who helped me process and transform my journaled thoughts and questions into this body of work. I hope it feels like a playlist that carries you through the life cycle of a relationship, whatever stage of the journey your heart may be in.”

