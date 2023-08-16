News

Jamila Woods Shares Video For New Song “Boomerang” Water Made us Due Out October 13 via Jagjaguwar

Photography by Elizabeth De La Piedra



Chicago musician and poet Jamila Woods is releasing a new album, Water Made Us, on October 13 via Jagjaguwar. Now she has shared its second single, “Boomerang,” via a music video. Jordan Phelps and Vincent Martell directed the video. Watch it below.

“I co-wrote this song with Nao, GRADES and George Moore on a sweet London day last year,” Woods says in a press release. “It was amazing to work with Nao and meet her longtime collaborators and feel the synergy that they have together. It’s a song about that kind of relationship that keeps popping back up throughout your life, that magnetic attachment you have to someone and the excitement and anxiety that comes with wondering ‘will we or won’t we?’”

Of the song’s video, she adds: “The video was directed by my friends Vincent Martell and Jordan Phelps of VAM Studio. We shot it entirely in reverse at the Chicago Magic Lounge, which is known for its portals and hidden rooms. The incredible burlesque artist Po Chop directed the movement and helped me learn all the choreo forwards and backwards, quite literally.”

Previously Woods shared a video for the album’s first single, “Tiny Garden,” which features duendita. “Tiny Garden” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Woods had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “Water Made Us feels like the most personal and vulnerable piece of art I’ve ever made. I love creating from source material, diving deep into a subject and extrapolating from what I discover. We sat in the house for two years and I became my own source material. Shout out to the therapists, the astrologers, the family members and friends who listened, who helped me process and transform my journaled thoughts and questions into this body of work. I hope it feels like a playlist that carries you through the life cycle of a relationship, whatever stage of the journey your heart may be in.”

