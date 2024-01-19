News

Jane Weaver Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Perfect Storm” Love in Constant Spectacle Due Out April 5 via Fire

Photography by Nic Chapman



British singer/songwriter/guitarist Jane Weaver has announced a new album, Love in Constant Spectacle, and shared a new song from it, “Perfect Storm.” Love in Constant Spectacle is due out April 5 via Fire. Listen to “Perfect Storm” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as Weaver’s upcoming tour dates. Also below is the album’s title track, which was shared last year.

Love in Constant Spectacle is the follow-up to 2021’s Flock. John Parish produced the album, which was recorded at Rockfield Studios and Geoff Barrow’s Invada studio.

Weaver had this to say about the album in a press release: “A lot of the album’s themes stem from interpretation and translation, observations and emotional cues. I love the nuances in translation on foreign film subtitles, sometimes it’s exaggerated or more beautiful, stand-alone statements that don’t make sense but when accompanied by a visual image, we can see the scene play out.”

Love in Constant Spectacle Tracklist:

1. Perfect Storm

2. Emotional Components

3. Love in Constant Spectacle

4. Motif

5. The Axis and The Seed

6. Is Metal

7. Happiness in Proximity

8. Romantic Worlds

9. Univers

10. Family of the Sun

Jane Weaver UK Tour Dates: 10 April: Rough Trade East, London (in conversation + acoustic + signing)

18 April: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK

19 April: Trinity Centre, Bristol , UK

20 April: Arts Club, Liverpool, UK

21 April: Castle & Falcon, Birmingham, UK

23 April: Oran Mor, Glasgow, UK

24 April: The Glasshouse, Gateshead, UK

26 April: Band on the Wall, Manchester, UK

28 April: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

29 April: Junction, Cambridge, UK

30 April: Wedgewood Rooms , Portsmouth, UK

01 May: Brighton, Concorde 2, UK

02 May: Scala, London, UK

09 May: Whelan’s, Dublin, Ireland

10 May: Róisín Dubh, Galway, Ireland

11 May: Dolans, Limerick, Ireland

12 May: Ulster Sports Bar, Belfast, UK

23-26 May: Bearded Theory, Catton Hill, Derbyshire, UK

