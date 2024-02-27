News

Jane Weaver Shares Video for New Song “Romantic Worlds” Love In Constant Spectacle Due Out April 5 via Fire

Photography by Nic Chapman



British singer/songwriter/guitarist Jane Weaver is releasing a new album, Love In Constant Spectacle, on April 5 via Fire. Now she has shared another single from it, “Romantic Worlds,” via a music video. Watch it below.

Weaver had this to say about the song in a press release: “I wanted to write a really over the top love song, it’s kind of tongue in cheek and about romance and brief encounters with a wonky synth. It’s based on a ‘real life’ date after meeting online, how this changes from generation to generation and how romance is perceived now.”

Nick Farrimond directed the video and had this to add: “Growing up watching the 80s Dungeons and Dragons, I was endlessly frustrated by the number of times the group nearly escaped back to the ‘real world’, only to be denied by that stupid unicorn. This video presented an opportunity to finally let the characters make their getaway. The ‘realm’ was one of my first forays into the world of AI. I was really happy with how it interpreted the footage and threw up some weird and wonderful results.”

Previously Weaver shared the album’s title track and “Perfect Storm,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Love In Constant Spectacle is the follow-up to 2021’s Flock. John Parish produced the album, which was recorded at Rockfield Studios and Geoff Barrow’s Invada studio.

Weaver had this to say about the album in a press release: “A lot of the album’s themes stem from interpretation and translation, observations and emotional cues. I love the nuances in translation on foreign film subtitles, sometimes it’s exaggerated or more beautiful, stand-alone statements that don’t make sense but when accompanied by a visual image, we can see the scene play out.”

Read our recent My Firsts interview with Weaver.

Read our review of Flock.

