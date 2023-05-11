 Janelle Monáe Announces New Album, Shares NSFW Video for New Song “Lipstick Lover” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, May 11th, 2023  
Janelle Monáe Announces New Album, Shares NSFW Video for New Song “Lipstick Lover”

The Age of Pleasure Due Out June 9 via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic

May 11, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Mason Rose
Janelle Monáe has announced a new album, The Age of Pleasure, and shared a new song from it, “Lipstick Lover,” via a NSFW music video. The Age of Pleasure is due out June 9 via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic. Monáe co-directed the “Lipstick Lover” video with Alan Ferguson. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Monáe had this to say about the new single in a press release: “As we enter into The Age of Pleasure, ‘Lipstick Lover’ is our freeassmothafucka anthem inspired by f.a.m. for f.a.m. This is our oasis made with love, rooted in self acceptance, throbbing in self discovery, and signed with cherry red kisses from me to you.”

In February Monáe shared The Age of Pleasure’s opening track, “Float,” which features Seun Kuti and Egypt 80.

It’s been five years since Monáe’s last album, 2018’s Dirty Computer. But since then she’s kept busy acting, such as co-starring in the 2022 Netflix movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The Age of Pleasure Tracklist:

01 Float [ft. Seun Kuti and Egypt 80]
02 Champagne Shit
03 Black Sugar Beach
04 Phenomenal
05 Haute
06 Oh La La
07 Lipstick Lover
08 The Rush
09 The French 75
10 Water Slide
11 Know Better
12 Paid in Pleasure
13 Only Have Eyes 42
14 A Dry Red

