Janelle Monáe Announces New Album, Shares NSFW Video for New Song “Lipstick Lover” The Age of Pleasure Due Out June 9 via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic

Photography by Mason Rose



Janelle Monáe has announced a new album, The Age of Pleasure, and shared a new song from it, “Lipstick Lover,” via a NSFW music video. The Age of Pleasure is due out June 9 via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic. Monáe co-directed the “Lipstick Lover” video with Alan Ferguson. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Monáe had this to say about the new single in a press release: “As we enter into The Age of Pleasure, ‘Lipstick Lover’ is our freeassmothafucka anthem inspired by f.a.m. for f.a.m. This is our oasis made with love, rooted in self acceptance, throbbing in self discovery, and signed with cherry red kisses from me to you.”

In February Monáe shared The Age of Pleasure’s opening track, “Float,” which features Seun Kuti and Egypt 80.

It’s been five years since Monáe’s last album, 2018’s Dirty Computer. But since then she’s kept busy acting, such as co-starring in the 2022 Netflix movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The Age of Pleasure Tracklist:

01 Float [ft. Seun Kuti and Egypt 80]

02 Champagne Shit

03 Black Sugar Beach

04 Phenomenal

05 Haute

06 Oh La La

07 Lipstick Lover

08 The Rush

09 The French 75

10 Water Slide

11 Know Better

12 Paid in Pleasure

13 Only Have Eyes 42

14 A Dry Red

