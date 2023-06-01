News

Janelle Monáe Announces Summer and Fall 2023 North American Tour The Age of Pleasure Due Out June 9 via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic





Janelle Monáe is releasing a new album, The Age of Pleasure, on June 9 via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic. Now she has announced a late summer and fall North American tour in support of the album. The tour stretches from late August to mid October. Check out all the dates below.

The general onsale for tickets is next Wednesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales starting today.

In February Monáe shared The Age of Pleasure’s opening track, “Float,” which features Seun Kuti and Egypt 80. Then in May, when the album was announced, she shared its second single, “Lipstick Lover,” via a NSFW music video. “Lipstick Lover” was one of our Songs of the Week.

It’s been five years since Monáe’s last album, 2018’s Dirty Computer. But since then she’s kept busy acting, such as co-starring in the 2022 Netflix movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Janelle Monáe Tour Dates:

Wed Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Thu Aug 31 – Vancouver, BC – UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sat Sep 02 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Wed Sep 06 –Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Thu Sep 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 09 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

Mon Sep 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Wed Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Thu Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Wed Sep 20 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus

Thu Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Sun Sep 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*

Tue Sep 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Mon Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 03 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Wed Oct 04 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

Fri Oct 06 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta

Mon Oct 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Wed Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Sun Oct 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed Oct 18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

*non-Live Nation date

