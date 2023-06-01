Janelle Monáe Announces Summer and Fall 2023 North American Tour
The Age of Pleasure Due Out June 9 via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic
Janelle Monáe is releasing a new album, The Age of Pleasure, on June 9 via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic. Now she has announced a late summer and fall North American tour in support of the album. The tour stretches from late August to mid October. Check out all the dates below.
The general onsale for tickets is next Wednesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales starting today.
In February Monáe shared The Age of Pleasure’s opening track, “Float,” which features Seun Kuti and Egypt 80. Then in May, when the album was announced, she shared its second single, “Lipstick Lover,” via a NSFW music video. “Lipstick Lover” was one of our Songs of the Week.
It’s been five years since Monáe’s last album, 2018’s Dirty Computer. But since then she’s kept busy acting, such as co-starring in the 2022 Netflix movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
Janelle Monáe Tour Dates:
Wed Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Thu Aug 31 – Vancouver, BC – UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sat Sep 02 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Wed Sep 06 –Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Thu Sep 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 09 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
Mon Sep 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
Wed Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
Thu Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sun Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Wed Sep 20 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus
Thu Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Sun Sep 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*
Tue Sep 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Thu Sep 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
Mon Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 03 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Wed Oct 04 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
Fri Oct 06 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta
Mon Oct 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Tue Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Wed Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
Sun Oct 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Tue Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Wed Oct 18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
*non-Live Nation date
