Janelle Monáe Shares New Song “Float” (Feat. Seun Kuti and Egypt 80)
Feb 16, 2023
Photography by Jheyda McGarrell
Janelle Monáe has shared a brand new song, “Float.” It features Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 and is out now via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records. Listen below.
It’s been five years since Monáe’s last album, 2018’s Dirty Computer. But since then she’s kept busy acting, such as co-starring in the recent Netflix movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
A press release describes the inspirations behind the song: “According to sources closest to Monáe, ‘Float’ is inspired by Muhammed Ali talking shit in Zaire, 1974, Jane’s evolution, Mary Poppins’ umbrella, Aladdin’s magic carpet, Ja Morant’s flotation to the rim while dunking on his ops, Sara Elise’s ropes, excerpts from Paramahmsa Nithyananda’s talks on levitation, Raul’s toast on Dec 1, and Bruce Lee’s mighty philosophy on being ‘shapeless, formless,’ and becoming one with your surroundings, to be like water…”
