Japanese Breakfast Shares Cover of Brandi Carlile’s “The Story” Released For The North Face’s It’s More Than a Jacket Campaign





Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) has shared a cover of Brandi Carlile’s 2007 song “The Story.” The cover is being released for The North Face’s It’s More Than a Jacket campaign, and was featured in a promotional ad for the brand. Listen to the cover and view the ad below.

In a press release, Zauner states: “It was a joy to take on the iconic ballad, ‘The Story.’ I think the song captures the depths of human tenacity and the spirit of the journey so well. We wanted to keep our rendition sparse and acoustic. A beautiful string arrangement written by Craig Hendrix and performed by our violinist, Molly Germer, and Quartet 121 soars in to sweep you up to the mountains.”

Zauner’s most recent album, Jubilee, came out last year and was #1 on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. Zauner was on the cover of our last Protest print issue (buy a copy directly from us here). Read our cover story interview here.

