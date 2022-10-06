 Japanese Breakfast Shares Cover of Brandi Carlile’s “The Story” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, October 6th, 2022  
Michelle Zauner and Craig Hendrix

Japanese Breakfast Shares Cover of Brandi Carlile’s “The Story”

Released For The North Face’s It’s More Than a Jacket Campaign

Oct 04, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) has shared a cover of Brandi Carlile’s 2007 song “The Story.” The cover is being released for The North Face’s It’s More Than a Jacket campaign, and was featured in a promotional ad for the brand. Listen to the cover and view the ad below.

In a press release, Zauner states: “It was a joy to take on the iconic ballad, ‘The Story.’ I think the song captures the depths of human tenacity and the spirit of the journey so well. We wanted to keep our rendition sparse and acoustic. A beautiful string arrangement written by Craig Hendrix and performed by our violinist, Molly Germer, and Quartet 121 soars in to sweep you up to the mountains.”

Zauner’s most recent album, Jubilee, came out last year and was #1 on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. Zauner was on the cover of our last Protest print issue (buy a copy directly from us here). Read our cover story interview here.

