Watch Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks in the First Trailer for Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” Film Due Out June 16 via Focus Features and Also Stars Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Jeffrey Wright, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, Margot Robbie, Jarvis Cocker, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, and More





The first trailer for Asteroid City, Wes Anderson’s new film, has been shared. It stars Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, and Scarlett Johansson, among many others, is set in 1955, and might even feature aliens and UFOs (a rarity for an Anderson film). Asteroid City is due out June 16 via Focus Features. Watch the trailer below.

The truly packed cast also features Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Jeffrey Wright, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, Margot Robbie, Jarvis Cocker, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Fisher Stevens, and Jeff Goldblum. Not all of those actors are even visible in the trailer, although many are. Anderson regular Bill Murray was also supposed to be in the film, but he got COVID-19 just before he was about to shoot his scenes and was replaced by Steve Carell.

Although Asteroid City takes place in the American west, it was shot in Spain. Anderson conceived the story with Roman Coppola and then wrote and directed the film. Asteroid City is scheduled to premiere in May at the Cannes film festival.

Anderson’s last film was 2021’s The French Dispatch.

Pick up our My Favorite Movie print issue to read a joint interview between Jason Schwartzman and musician Kevin Morby about Anderson’s film Rushmore, which Schwartzman starred in and is Morby’s favorite film.

