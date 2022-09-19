News

Jaws of Love. (Local Natives’ Kelcey Ayer) Announces New Album, Shares Video For Lead Single Second Life Due Out November 11

Photography by Nik Ewing



Jaws of Love. (aka Kelcey Ayer, vocalist/instrumentalist for indie rock band Local Natives) has announced the release of a new solo album, Second Life, which will be out on November 11. Ayer has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “5 Years.” View the video, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.

Ayer elaborates on the new single in a press release: “I wrote the song loosely based on a close relationship that ended years ago. In the song, I fictitiously build up the courage to call and see if it can be repaired, not knowing if the other person will pick up. This is off my new record Second Life, which I’m beyond proud of and excited to get out into the world, largely because, with my co-producer Danny Reisch (Sun June, Shearwater, Other Lives), we were really able to step up JOL’s production-game, which I feel ‘5 Years’ is a prime example of. I co-directed the video with my wife, which saw us in about 10 locations on around 20 different escalators. It was Labor Day in Los Angeles with a high of 105 degrees, so we almost passed out from heat exhaustion doing it. My wife is the MVP for doing that. I kind of can’t believe she did that.”

In May, Ayer shared the EP Patricia. He released Tasha Sits Close to the Piano, his solo debut as Jaws of Love., in 2017 via K-Rizzla/House Arrest.

Local Natives’ most recent album was Violet Street, which was released back in April 2019 on Loma Vista. They put out an EP, Sour Lemon, in October 2020. In July, they shared the singles “Desert Snow” and “Hourglass.” “Desert Snow” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Second Life Tracklist:

1. 1000 Years

2. Angelica

3. Guard & Prisoner feat. Omotola

4. Rainbow Baby

5. Tarot Cards feat. Adam Olivieri & Combat!

6. Rachel Takes a Bath

7. Staple Gun feat. Combat!

8. 5 Years feat. Combat!

9. 100 Years

10. The Heist

