Jaws of Love. (Local Natives’ Kelcey Ayer) Shares Video For New Single “Rainbow Baby” Second Life Due Out November 11





Jaws of Love. (aka Kelcey Ayer, vocalist/instrumentalist for indie rock band Local Natives) has shared a video for his new single “Rainbow Baby.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming solo album, Second Life, which will be out on November 11. View the video below.

Ayer elaborates on the new single in a press release: “Throughout the course of a single year during quarantine, my wife and I experienced two pregnancy losses. One at seven weeks, the other at 17. The latter was called an anomaly. This song is about what it felt like for us to first become pregnant, with all our soaring hopes, fears and dreams that came crashing down. We were crushed. Then to have it happen again from double the height…it’s a pain I’ve never experienced before. Not only pain from not being able to become a father, but from witnessing my partner grapple with something she has no control over, feeling betrayed by her own body. To have no control over your own body is something I will never fully understand and do not wish on anyone.

“A rainbow baby refers to the baby someone eventually has after suffering pregnancy or infant loss. Through all this I can at least say time and community heals all wounds, as we are, for now, safely in the 24th week of our third pregnancy. We still don’t feel like we can completely celebrate or feel at ease, but we’re moving forward, through pain, through joy, knowing that’s all that can be done. This song is dedicated to all those who’ve lost babies, and to anyone who is still waiting for their rainbow baby. We’re waiting with you.”

Upon announcement of the new album in September, Ayer shared the lead single “5 Years.”

In May, Ayer shared the EP Patricia. He released Tasha Sits Close to the Piano, his solo debut as Jaws of Love., in 2017 via K-Rizzla/House Arrest.

