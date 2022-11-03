News

Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson Release New Neil Young Covers EP Younger Still Out Now via Polyvinyl

Photography by Dan Ozzi



Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson have surprise released a new Neil Young covers EP, Younger Still, which is out now via Polyvinyl. Listen below.

Rosenstock’s most recent studio album, NO DREAM came out in 2020 on Quote Unquote/Polyvinyl, and was on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

<a href="https://jeffrosenstock.bandcamp.com/album/younger-still">Younger Still by Jeff Rosenstock & Laura Stevenson</a>

