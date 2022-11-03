Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson Release New Neil Young Covers EP
Younger Still Out Now via Polyvinyl
Nov 03, 2022
Photography by Dan Ozzi
Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson have surprise released a new Neil Young covers EP, Younger Still, which is out now via Polyvinyl. Listen below.
Rosenstock’s most recent studio album, NO DREAM came out in 2020 on Quote Unquote/Polyvinyl, and was on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.
