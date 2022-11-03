 Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson Release New Neil Young Covers EP | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, November 3rd, 2022  
Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson Release New Neil Young Covers EP

Younger Still Out Now via Polyvinyl

Nov 03, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Dan Ozzi
Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson have surprise released a new Neil Young covers EP, Younger Still, which is out now via Polyvinyl. Listen below.

Rosenstock’s most recent studio album, NO DREAM came out in 2020 on Quote Unquote/Polyvinyl, and was on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

