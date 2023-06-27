News

Jeff Rosenstock Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Anime-Inspired Video for New Song “DOUBT” HELLMODE Due Out September 1 via Polyvinyl

Photography by Matt Price



Jeff Rosenstock has announced a new album, HELLMODE, and shared a music video for its latest song, “DOUBT.” HELLMODE, which will be his fifth studio album, is due out September 1 via Polyvinyl. The animated video for “DOUBT” was put together by some of his Craig of the Creek friends (Rosenstock composes the Cartoon Network show’s music). Rosenstock has also announced numerous fall and winter tour dates. Watch the video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and artwork work and upcoming performances.



Jeff Rosenstock likes to tap into the chaos of the living world. Of the making of HELLMODE, he says in a press release: “To me, the album feels like the chaos of being alive right now. We’re experiencing all these things at the same time that trigger our senses, and emotions that make us feel terrible. We’re just feeling way too much all at once!”



He drew a lot of inspiration from the ’90s, from music to video games. “I really like the sound of a lot of those records from the ’90s—the Rob Cavallo stuff, the Jerry Finn stuff,” Rosenstock says. “So what would we do if we were in the studio trying to make that kind of record? It’s funny, I feel like in 2023, you can write an unabashedly poppy punk song and it’s probably not gonna be on the radio anyway, so it doesn’t feel like a sellout move.”



On the video for “DOUBT,” Rosenstock says: “I wanted to make an anime-inspired video that captures the feeling of dread you feel when you know you’re gonna have to deal with some bad shit, and then that bad shit ends up way worse than you had even imagined. I’ve also always wanted to make a video with some of the ridiculously talented artists at Craig of the Creek. We met up at Tony’s Darts Away in Burbank—which I feel obliged to shout out because they didn’t kick us out even though five of us sat outside there for about three hours and ordered one pretzel and one coffee in total. Everyone started throwing ideas around and pretty quickly, Najja, Dashawn, and Deena started sketching out their storyboards right there at the bar. Soon enough a tiny animation pipeline was formed with Cory and Jon and poof boom bang uh-oh video happened. It was pretty incredible to see it all come together!”



HELLMODE was produced by the Grammy-nominated Jack Shirley at Hollywood’s EastWest Studios. Rosenstock previously shared his song “LIKED U BETTER,” which will also make an appearance on this upcoming album.



Read our review of Rosenstock’s album NO DREAM.

HELLMODE Tracklist:

1. WILL U STILL U

2. HEAD

3. LIKED U BETTER

4. DOUBT

5. FUTURE IS DUMB

6. SOFT LIVING

7. HEALMODE

8. LIFE ADMIN

9. I WANNA BE WRONG

10. GRAVEYARD SONG

11. 3 SUMMERS



Jeff Rosenstock Tour Dates:





09/06 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

09/07 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #

09/08 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner #

09/09 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

09/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore &

09/12 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry #

09/13 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

09/15 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven #

09/16 - Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl #

09/17 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #

09/19 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed #

09/20 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre #

09/22 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall #

09/24 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre #

11/25 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren $

11/27 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf $

11/28 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace $

11/30 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger $

12/01 - Austin, TX @ Empire Garage $

12/02 - Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ $

12/03 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard $

12/05 - Denver, CO @ Summit $

12/07 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell $

12/08 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall $

12/10 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall $

12/11 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox $

12/14 - Reno, NV @ The Holland Project $

12/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom $

12/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo $

12/17 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park $



# w/ Sidney Gish, Gladie

$ w/ Small Crush

