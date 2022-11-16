News

Jenny Hval Shares New Song “Buffy” and Live Video For “Cemetery of Splendour” and “Classic Objects” Classic Objects Out Now via 4AD

Photography by Jenny Berger Myhre



Jenny Hval has shared a new single, “Buffy. Hval has also shared a live performance video for “Cemetery of Splendour” and “Classic Objects,” two songs from her newest album, Classic Objects. Listen to “Buffy” and view the video below.

In a press release, Hval states: “Somehow I improvised some lyrics that referred to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, probably just because I have watched it many times. I do like the idea that a TV series with many episodes, like Buffy, can be used as a creative and political rehearsal. An episodic form rehearsing overthrowing a dictatorship, a plutocracy, or theocracy?

“‘Buffy’ is not a song about a slayer, a superhero, or feminist icon. If anything, it’s a song about hope, but in an understated and episodic way. Because to me, hope is more hopeful when it is presented in a subtle way.”

Classic Objects came out in March via 4AD.

