Jenny Lewis Announces New Tour Dates and Shares Video for “Puppy and a Truck” Tickets Go On Sale This Friday; Cass McCombs, Jenny O, and Hayden Pedigo to Open

Photography by Bobbi Rich



Jenny Lewis has shared a new video for her 2021 single “Puppy and a Truck” and has also announced some new tour dates. Lewis co-directed the video with Bobbi Rich. Cass McCombs, Jenny O, and Hayden Pedigo to open select shows, which go down in July. It’s been dubbed the Joy’All Tour. Tickets will go on sale Friday (March 10) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list below, as well as the video.

The video features footage filmed when Lewis went on tour opening for Harry Styles. Lewis had this to say in a press release: “To be on a giant stage in front of thousands of people after such a long period of isolation, those 45 minutes meeting Harry’s fans brought me back to life. I was just trying to stay present and in the moment, and grateful to be able to share my life experiences and my songs, with such a loving audience.”

“Puppy and a Truck” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Lewis’ most recent solo album, On the Line, came out in 2019 via Warner. She collaborated with rapper Serengeti several times in 2020 on the songs “Unblu,” “Vroom Vroom,” “Idiot,” and “GLTR.”

Jenny Lewis Tour Dates:

(New dates in bold)

6/2/23 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ^

6/3/23 Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival

6/17/23 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

7/7/23 - Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed &

7/8/23 Duluth, MN – Bayfront Festival Park #

7/12/23 - Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre &

7/13/23 - Cleveland, OH – House of Blues &

7/15/23 - Boston, MA – Roadrunner @

7/16/23 - New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall @

7/18/23 - New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 @

7/20/23 - Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia @

7/22/23 - Washington, DC – The Anthem @

8/1/23 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

8/3/23 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

8/5/23 Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion *

8/7/23 Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum *

^ with Ruston Kelly

# with Trampled By Turtles

* with Beck, Phoenix

@ with Cass McCombs, Hayden Pedigo

& with Jenny O., Hayden Pedigo

