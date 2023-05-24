News

Jenny Lewis Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Cherry Baby” Joy’All Due Out June 9 via Blue Note/Capitol

Photography by Bobbi Rich



Jenny Lewis is releasing a new album, Joy’All, on June 9 via Blue Note/Capitol. Now she has shared the album’s fourth single, “Cherry Baby,” via a lyric video. Watch it below, followed by Lewis’ upcoming tour dates.

Joy’All features her 2021 single “Puppy and a Truck,” which she recently shared a video for and was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced in March, Lewis shared its second single, “Psychos,” via a lyric video. Then she shared the album’s third sinlge, “Giddy Up,” via a lyric video. “Giddy Up” made our Songs of the Week list as well.

Joy’All is her fifth solo album, her first for Blue Note and Capitol, and first since moving to Nashville (previously she was based in Los Angeles).

“I started writing some of these songs on the road, pre-pandemic,” Lewis explained in a previous press release, “and then put them aside as the world shut down, and then from my home in Nashville in early 2021, I joined a week-long virtual songwriting workshop with a handful of amazing artists, hosted by Beck. The challenge was to write one song every day for seven days, with guidelines from Beck. The guidelines would be prompts like ‘write a song with 1-4-5 chord progression,’ ‘write a song with only cliches,’ or ‘write in free form style.’ The first song I submitted to the group was ‘Puppy and a Truck.’”

Lewis worked on the new album with producer Dave Cobb (John Prine, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell) and it was recorded at RCA’s Studio A in Nashville.

“Dave works fast and we cut the bulk of the record with his incredible house band (Nate Smith, Brian Allen and Cobb on guitar, and myself on acoustic guitar and vocals) live on the floor in a couple of weeks,” Lewis explained. “Jess Wolfe came back to the studio to provide background vocals on the record and then Greg Leisz and Jon Brion added pedal steel, B-Bender guitar and Chamberlin, respectively, back in L.A..”

Nashville singer/songwriter Skeeter Davis influenced Joy’All and on the album cover Lewis wears one of Davis’ former outfits, discovered at Black Shag Vintage in Nashville by regular Lewis collaborator Bobbi Rich.

“I wanted to riff on the classic Nashville album cover, with the song titles on the front,” said Lewis. “The cover photo is a reference to a Skeeter Davis record and I’m wearing her costume!”

Lewis’ last solo album, On the Line, came out in 2019 via Warner. She collaborated with rapper Serengeti several times in 2020 on the songs “Unblu,” “Vroom Vroom,” “Idiot,” and “GLTR.”

Jenny Lewis Tour Dates:

06/02/23 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ^

06/03/23 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival

06/17/23 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

07/06/23 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

07/07/23 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed &

07/08/23 – Duluth, MN – Bayfront Festival Park #

07/10/23 – Grand Rapids, MI – Meijer Gardens &

07/12/23 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre &

07/13/23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues &

07/15/23 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner @

07/16/23 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall @

07/18/23 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 @

07/20/23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia @

07/22/23 – Washington, DC – The Anthem @

08/01/23 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

08/03/23 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

08/05/23 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion *

08/07/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum *

^ with Ruston Kelly

# with Trampled By Turtles

* with Beck, Phoenix

@ with Cass McCombs, Hayden Pedigo

& with Jenny O., Hayden Pedigo

