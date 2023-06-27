News

Jenny Owen Youngs Announces First New Album in a Decade, Shares Title Track “Avalanche” Avalanche Due Out September 22 via Yep Roc

Photography by Lisa Czech



Singer/songwriter Jenny Owen Youngs has announced her first full-length album in over a decade, Avalanche, and shared its title track, as well as a live performance video for the song featuring Peter Silberman from The Antlers. Avalanche, which was recorded with producer Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman, The Hold Steady, Cassandra Jenkins, Josh Ritter), is due out September 22 via Yep Roc. Owens has also shared some fall tour dates. Check out the visualizer and live performance videos below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as her upcoming tour dates.

“Avalanche,” which was co-written with Madi Diaz, is a gateway into grand emotional arcs that Youngs so carefully depicts. Of the song she says in a press release: “An avalanche is an extreme force, it can cause great harm, and when it’s over, you can be certain things will be different than they were before. When it came time to name the album, this song leapt forward as the title track, because the unifying theme of this body of songs, to me, is the idea of moving from destruction to restoration, traveling through pain to possibility.”

As she was making the album, Youngs was juggling divorce, falling in love again, a bi-coastal move. “There’s a good deal of heartbreak and disappointment in this music,” Youngs says, “but it ultimately gives way to excitement and promise, to the incredible, immeasurable bliss of falling in love and finding yourself again. These songs travel the whole emotional spectrum.”

Her songs, while they may be soft and lush, offer a deeper look into major life setbacks underneath the surface. Youngs isn’t afraid of being honest as she offers listeners an empathetic hand.

Listen to our podcast with Youngs about her big move and resilience.

Avalanche Tracklist:

0.1 “Avalanche”

02 “Knife Went In”

03 “Goldenrod”

04 “Everglades”

05 “Bury Me Slowly”

06 “Next Time Around”

07 “It’s Later Than You Think”

08 “Salt”

09 “Set It On Fire”

10 “Now Comes The Mystery”

Jenny Owens Youngs Tour Dates:

9/19 - 9/23 Americanafest Nashville, TN

10/12 - Baby’s All Right - Brooklyn, NY

10/13 - Miracle Theatre - Washington, D.C.

10/14 - Johnny Brenda’s - Philadelphia, PA

10/19 - SPACE - Evanston, IL

11/15 - Moroccan Lounge - Los Angeles, CA

11/16 - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco, CA

11/17 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR

11/18 - Fremont Abbey - Seattle, WA

3/1 - 3/ 8 Cayamo Cruise

