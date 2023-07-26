News

Jenny Owen Youngs Shares Live Performance Video For New Song “Knife Went In” Avalanche Due Out September 22 via Yep Roc

Photography by Josh Goleman



Jenny Owen Youngs has shared a live performance video for her new song “Knife Went In,” which is the second song to be shared from her upcoming LP Avalanche. Avalanche, which would be her fourth studio album after a 10 year hiatus, is due out September 22 via Yep Roc. Check out the video below, followed by some upcoming tour dates.

“Knife Went In,” which explores vulnerability in the early stages of a relationship, offers Youngs’ soft voice layered atop a vivacious yet gentle guitar loop. Of the song, Youngs says in a press release: “There’s nothing quite like the feeling of meeting someone and discovering that their scars match your own, so to speak; this can create the opportunity for accelerated intimacy. This song is concerned with reveling in that closeness.”

The track was co-written with Tyler Demorest and longtime collaborator Bess Rogers, and was developed and perfected by Josh Kaufman (The National, The Holy Steady, Bonny Light Horseman) alongside Anais Mitchell and the Fruit Bats’ Eric Johnson.

Kaufman originally created a drum loop which would be the first layer of the song, and Youngs played her nylon-string guitar over it. Youngs adds: “Those became two of the recurring elements that helped form the sonic palette of the album. I also tracked my guitars and vocals at the same time on almost the entire album, which was something Josh suggested and something I’d never really done. I think the album breathes in a really lovely way because of that.”

Youngs previously released this LP’s title track, “Avalanche.”

Her songs, while they may be soft and lush, offer a deeper look into major life setbacks underneath the surface. Youngs isn’t afraid of being honest as she offers listeners an empathetic hand.

Listen to our podcast with Youngs about her big move and resilience.



