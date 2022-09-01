News

Jesca Hoop Shares New Single “Lyre Bird” Order of Romance Due Out September 16 via Memphis Industries





Jesca Hoop has shared a new single, “Lyre Bird.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Order of Romance, which will be out on September 16 via Memphis Industries. Hoop has also shared a live performance video for the song, recorded in Manchester. View the video and listen to the studio version below.

In a press release, Hoop states: “2020, 2021 were sad sad years for America. Certain influences blooming. The Pendulum swinging. Divisive forces at work. Irreparable Damage. The myths growing. Tugged between the powers, we have limited time and we have to choose in which faith we act.”

Upon announcement of the new album in June, Hoop shared the single “Hatred Has a Mother.” She later shared the album track “Sioux Falls.”

Hoop’s most recent album, STONECHILD, came out in 2019 via Memphis Industries.

