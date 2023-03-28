News

Jess Williamson Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Hunter” Time Ain’t Accidental Due Out June 9 via Mexican Summer

Texas-born/Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Jess Williamson has announced a new album, Time Ain’t Accidental, and shared its first single, “Hunter,” via a music video. She’s also announced some spring tour dates. Time Ain’t Accidental is due out June 9 via Mexican Summer. Rocco Rivetti directed the “Hunter” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as her upcoming tour dates.

“If you’ve been ghosted, if you’ve chased after an unavailable person, if you’ve been given crumbs when you need a full meal, ‘Hunter’ is a song for you,” Williamson says of the new single, in a press release. “I wrote it during a time when I was heartbroken over a breakup and experimenting with dating in Los Angeles. That era felt like being thrown to the wolves, but it helped me to see myself and what I really wanted more clearly. This song is an anthem for the true lovers out there, anyone who is hunting for the real thing.”

Time Ain’t Accidental is the follow-up to 2020’s Sorceress, although last year Williamson teamed up with Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) to form Plains and the duo released their debut album under that name, I Walked With You A Ways, via ANTI-.

The new album was partially inspired by a breakup at the start of the pandemic and her attempts at dating again after a long relationship. Williamson worked with Brad Cook (who’d produced the Plains album), recording in Durham, North Carolina. “I kept thinking, ‘My voice feels different now—it’s been liberated,” Williamson says of the recording sessions.

Read our 2021 interview with Williamson on Sorceress.

Time Ain’t Accidental Tracklist:

1. Time Ain’t Accidental

2. Hunter

3. Chasing Spirits

4. Tobacco Two Step

5. God in Everything

6. A Few Seasons

7. Topanga Two Step

8. Something’s In the Way

9. Stampede

10. I’d Come to Your Call

11. Roads

Jess Williamson Tour Dates:

5/19 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement

5/20 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement

5/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

5/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

5/26 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

5/27 - Toronto, ON @ The Monarch Tavern

5/28 - Pittsburgh, PA @ WonderWorks Music & Arts Festival

5/30 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

5/31 - Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

6/1 - Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

6/3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

6/5 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo

6/6 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

6/8 - Dallas, TX @ The Sundown

6/9 - Austin, TX - Continental Club

6/10 - Austin, TX - Continental Club

6/17 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

