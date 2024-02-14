News

Jessica Pratt Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Life Is” Here in the Pitch Due Out May 3 via Mexican Summer

Photography by Samuel Hess



Jessica Pratt has announced a new album, Here in the Pitch, and shared its first single, “Life Is,” via a music video. She’s also announced some new tour dates. Here in the Pitch is due out May 3 via Mexican Summer. Check out the single below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

Here in the Pitch is the follow-up to 2019’s Quiet Signs. The Los Angeles-based musician once again recorded at Gary’s Electric Studio in Brooklyn. She worked with previous collaborators, multi-instrumentalist/engineer Al Carlson and keyboardist Matt McDermott. Bassist Spencer Zahn and percussionist Mauro Refosco (David Byrne, Atoms for Peace) also took part in the sessions. Ryley Walker, Peter Mudge (Mac Miller, J.I.D.), and Alex Goldberg all also contributed to the album.

“I became obsessed with figures emblematic of the dark side of the Californian dream while making this record,” Pratt says of Here in the Pitch in a press release.

Pratt recorded the album over a three-year period, from 2020 to 2023. Of the five-year gap between albums, she says: “I never wanted it to take this long. I’m just a real perfectionist. I was just trying to get the right feeling, and it takes a long time to do that.”

A press release compares the album’s first single, and opening track, “Life Is,” to The Walker Brothers’ 1960s orchestral pop classic “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore,” but Pratt warns it’s not exactly representative of the album as a whole, which is stalker.

“In a way, it’s kind of a false flag,” Pratt admits. “But I also feel like it’s a statement of intention.”

Pratt adds of the song: “Life came and went and you didn’t land where you thought you would. “It’s the third act and you’re trying to climb back on the horse before it gets dark.”

Read our interview with Jessica Pratt on Quiet Signs.

Here in the Pitch Tracklist:

1. Life Is

2. Better Hate

3. World on a String

4. Get Your Head Out

5. By Hook or by Crook

6. Nowhere It Was

7. Empires Never Know

8. Glances

9. The Last Year

Jessica Pratt Tour Dates: Fri. May 31 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Sun. June 2 - Paris, FR @ L’Alhambra *

Mon. June 3 - Brussels, BE @ AB Theater *

Tue. June 4 – Amsterdam, NL @ Zonnehuis *

Thu. June 6 – London, UK @ Union Chapel *

Thu. June 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Fri. June 21 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

Sat. June 22 - San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

Wed. June 26 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Thu. June 27 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Wed. July 24 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Fri. July 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

Sat. July 27 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair



* = support from Joanna Sternberg

