News

All





Jessica Pratt Shares Video for New Song “World on a String” Here in the Pitch Due Out May 3 via Mexican Summer

Photography by Samuel Hess



Jessica Pratt is releasing a new album, Here in the Pitch, on May 3 via Mexican Summer. Now she has shared the album’s second single, “World on a String,” via a music video. Fellow musician Kate Bollinger directed the song’s video. Watch it below, followed by Pratt’s upcoming tour dates.

“On this track I was influenced by the swaying, naive brilliance of ‘lost’ teenage garage rock bands, as well as enduring loves like The Nazz and Guided By Voices,” Pratt says in a press release. “Record the song moments after you’ve learned it on an instrument you’ve just picked up. Oftentimes, that’s all you need.”

Bollinger had this to say about the video: “Making this video with Jessica was a dream art project. We emailed for days, eventually landing on a mondo style march-of-the-pagan village meets field of freaks. We brought in many friends from Los Angeles: two DPs, 20 cast members, and a production designer. It was a big group effort and a day I’ll always remember.”

Previously Pratt shared the album’s first single, “Life Is,” via a music video. “Life Is” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Here in the Pitch is the follow-up to 2019’s Quiet Signs. The Los Angeles-based musician once again recorded at Gary’s Electric Studio in Brooklyn. She worked with previous collaborators, multi-instrumentalist/engineer Al Carlson and keyboardist Matt McDermott. Bassist Spencer Zahn and percussionist Mauro Refosco (David Byrne, Atoms for Peace) also took part in the sessions. Ryley Walker, Peter Mudge (Mac Miller, J.I.D.), and Alex Goldberg all also contributed to the album.

“I became obsessed with figures emblematic of the dark side of the Californian dream while making this record,” Pratt said of Here in the Pitch in a previous press release.

Pratt recorded the album over a three-year period, from 2020 to 2023. Of the five-year gap between albums, she said: “I never wanted it to take this long. I’m just a real perfectionist. I was just trying to get the right feeling, and it takes a long time to do that.”

The previous press release compared the album’s first single, and opening track, “Life Is,” to The Walker Brothers’ 1960s orchestral pop classic “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore,” but Pratt warned it’s not exactly representative of the album as a whole, which is starker.

“In a way, it’s kind of a false flag,” Pratt admitted. “But I also feel like it’s a statement of intention.”

Read our interview with Jessica Pratt on Quiet Signs.

Jessica Pratt Tour Dates:

Fri. May 31 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Sun. June 2 - Paris, FR @ L’Alhambra *

Mon. June 3 - Brussels, BE @ AB Theater *

Tue. June 4 – Amsterdam, NL @ Zonnehuis *

Thu. June 6 – London, UK @ Union Chapel *

Thu. June 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Fri. June 21 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

Sat. June 22 - San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

Wed. June 26 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Thu. June 27 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Wed. July 24 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Fri. July 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

Sat. July 27 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair



* = support from Joanna Sternberg

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.