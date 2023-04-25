News

All





Jessie Ware Announces Fall 2023 North American and UK Tour Dates That! Feels Good! Due Out This Friday via PMR/Interscope

Photography by Jack Grange



Jessie Ware is releasing a new album, That! Feels Good!, this Friday via PMR/Interscope. Now she has announced some new North American and UK tour dates for this fall. The U.S. shows are in October, followed by some UK ones in November. Tickets for the North American shows go on sale this Friday, at 10 a.m. local time. Check out all the dates below.

Ware had this to say about the tour in a press release: “I have never been more ready to tour an album! Touring my last album was the biggest thrill for me…the dancing, the choreography, I loved it all. The That! Feels Good! tour will be a continuation of that…but even bigger, even better, and even more dancing and a whole lot more of YOU!! Tickets go on sale this Friday, with pre-sales earlier in the week. Buy a ticket, it will feel good.”

Last July Ware shared the album’s “Free Yourself,” a new song that was described as “a taster session” to her fifth album. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared a video for “Free Yourself.” Then when the album was announced, Ware shared the album’s lead single, “Pearls,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then Ware shared a fun music video for “Pearls” in which she did indeed “shake it til the pearls fall off,” as the lyrics to the song go. The album’s third single, the lush “Begin Again,” was shared via a music video and was again #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

Of the new album, Ware said in a previous press release: “That! Feels Good! stems from over 10 years of understanding who I am, and who I enjoy being as an artist and the thrill of performance.”

Ware added: “That! Feels Good! is a record to be enjoyed, to sing and shout the words back at me and to each other. It’s a culmination of hard work and total pleasure appreciating the job I have and the worlds I get to dive into. I have never felt so ready for people to hear something I’ve made.”

That! Feels Good! is the follow-up to the acclaimed What’s Your Pleasure?, which was #5 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. A deluxe edition, What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure, came out in 2021 and featured eight bonus tracks, including six new songs (stream it here).

Read our print magazine article on Jessie Ware and What’s Your Pleasure?

Read our extended Q&A interview Jessie Ware on What’s Your Pleasure?

Read our 2017 Self-Portrait interview with Jessie Ware.

Read our 2014 interview with Jessie Ware.

Jessie Ware:

October 5 - Chicago - The Vic

October 10 - Los Angeles - Hollywood Palladium

October 11 - San Francisco - Regency Ballroom

October 16 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

October 19 - Philadelphia - Union Transfer

October 20 - New York - Terminal 5

October 23 - Toronto - Rebel Entertainment Complex

November 10 – Manchester - Victoria Warehouse

November 13 – Glasgow - Barrowlands

November 17 – London - Alexandra Palace

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.